Chocolate Skateboards is very selective when it comes to curating their am team; new additions are few and far between, but when they announce someone new it’s an event. Chicago’s Carl(isle) Aikens officially joined the team at the beginning of 2020, and now—after a solid two years of clips—he has earned his first pro model! Check out some of Aikens’s recent edits here, and then jump on Chocolate’s announcement post to congratulate him! Oh, and if you’re wondering when Carl added the “isle” to his name: He is now Carl “I’ll be taking that pro model now” Aikens.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO