Apps show promise to help heavy drinkers age 21 to 25 cut back

By University of Florida
MedicalXpress
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA smartphone breathalyzer and blood-alcohol estimator reduced drinking—even though participants weren't trying to drink less. Smartphone apps to track blood alcohol abound, but until now had little evidence to show they help manage drinking in young adults. A new University of Florida study shows that heavy drinkers age 21-25 who weren't...

medicalxpress.com

