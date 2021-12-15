ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Boston Celtics: Buddy Hield traded to Cs in latest piece by Hoops Habit

By Mark Nilon
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough things may not have gone according to plan for the Boston Celtics thus far into the season, there’s still plenty of time for them to turn things around and get to where they ultimately wish to be, i.e. in a playoff position come regular season’s end....

hardwoodhoudini.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Celtics Add Al Horford, Grant Williams To Health And Safety Protocols

BOSTON (CBS) — COVID-19 has hit the NBA hard over the last week, and the Boston Celtics are now joining the mix. Boston has placed Al Horford and Grant Williams in health and safety protocols, ruling both out for Friday night’s game against the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden. The two forwards now join Jabari Parker, who was placed in protocol on Thursday. The Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, with Horford spending much of the night defending Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks star landed in protocol on Wednesday. Horford was sidelined to start the season after testing positive for COVID-19, and has said that he is vaccinated. Williams Tweeted shortly after Friday’s news broke that he is feeling good and will be back in no time. Feeling Good. To all that have reached out thanks for your love and support. Be back in no time !! — Grant Williams (@Grant2Will) December 17, 2021 Losing Horford and Williams will leave the Celtics pretty shorthanded in the back court against the Warriors on Friday night. Boston has three games over the next four nights, with home games against the Knicks and 76ers on Saturday and Monday night, respectively.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quentin Grimes
Person
Obi Toppin
Person
Immanuel Quickley
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Buddy Hield
Person
Domantas Sabonis
Person
Romeo Langford
Person
De'aaron Fox
Person
Derrick Rose
Person
Damian Lillard
MassLive.com

Boston Celtics Mailbag: Domantas Sabonis trade talk, Dennis Schroder or Marcus Smart?

We’re running a weekly mailbag during the Celtics season. If you have questions about the Celtics or NBA, email brobb@masslive.com or tweet @briantrobb. Of the rumored players available for trade, which (if any) would you expect Celtics to make realistic efforts to acquire? Ben Simmons, Jerami Grant, Domantas Sabonis seem like potential upgrades, so long as neither of the Jays is involved in a deal. Or are smaller deals more likely: Schroder for a pick, shedding salary to dodge the luxury tax, etc. — Will.
NBA
The Nebraska City News Press

Boston Celtics at Phoenix Suns odds, picks and prediction

The Boston Celtics (13-13) wrap up their Western Conference road trip Friday when they face the Phoenix Suns (20-4). Tip-off is at 10 p.m. ET at Footprint Center. Below, we look at the Celtics vs. Suns odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets. The Celtics...
TWITTER
NBA Analysis Network

This Celtics-Pacers Trade Lands Domantas Sabonis In Boston

The Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers are two teams who are in different situations but are each facing underachieving results during the 2021-22 NBA season. For the Celtics, they have franchise-cornerstones to build around long-term with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. However, Boston has one of the NBA’s worst bench units and needs more firepower in the supporting cast to take a step forward as a team.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cs#Hoops Habit#The Boston Celtics#Hardwood Houdini#Eastern Massachusetts#Site Editor#Bos
numberfire.com

Buddy Hield starting for Kings on Friday in place of De'Aaron Fox (health protocols)

Sacramento Kings shooting guard Buddy Hield is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Hield will get the start on Friday with De'Aaron Fox ruled out due to health protocols. Our models expect Hield to play 32.2 minutes against the Grizzlies. Hield's Friday projection includes 17.5...
NBA
FanSided

Boston Celtics: 3 realistic trade targets to help form C’s next Big-3

If you thought that their on-court production was inconsistent then the rumor mill and media coverage surrounding the Boston Celtics can only be described as straight-up incoherent, for one second reports would have us believe the team feels completely fine about their current makeup while the next it’ll have the entire fanbase prepping for a potential full-on teardown of their core.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Should the Boston Celtics be buyers or sellers at the NBA trade deadline?

While it may seem all but certain that change will be coming to the Boston Celtics‘ roster before the 2021-22 NBA trade season ends, it is not as clear what shape that change will end up taking. The team is hovering around .500 for yet another season, yet shows flashes of being able to compete against the very best teams in the league when healthy and focused.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Nets big 3 all test positive, now what?

The wave of breakthrough COVID cases continues to impact the Brooklyn Nets. A day after learning Kyrie Irving was being allowed back to play for road games, the Nets’ next superstar to enter the health-and-safety protocols was none other than the team’s MVP candidate, Kevin Durant. Just as we were beginning to digest that blockbuster news story, we got more. Now Irving, not vaccinated, has entered protocols as well. All of this comes just a couple days after James Harden entered protocols.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Anthony Davis MRI reveal is bad news for Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis has an MCL sprain in his left knee and will miss at least four weeks. Davis got injured on Friday night as the Lakers lost 110-92 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. On the season, Davis is averaging 23.3 points per game and 9.9 rebounds.
NBA
ClutchPoints

LeBron James’ 5-word response to Anthony Davis knee injury

The Los Angeles Lakers depleted when they entered the Target Center on Friday night to face the Minnesota Timberwolves. Five players were in COVID-19 health and safety protocols, and Trevor Ariza — while questionable and dressing — remained out with his ankle injury. Things got worse during the...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Isaiah Thomas’ immediate 2-word reaction on playing for Lakers with LeBron James

Isaiah Thomas is back to the NBA after signing a 10-day contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, and sure enough, he is ready to make the most of his new opportunity. Speaking to the media on Friday ahead of the Lakers’ showdown with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Thomas opened up about the events leading to his signing with the Purple and Gold franchise. When general manager Rob Pelinka called him on Thursday, Thomas didn’t hesitate in his response and expressed his desire to play.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns calls Lakers big man Anthony Davis ‘too small’ after bullying and scoring on him

Anthony Davis had virtually every type of bad luck happen to him in the Los Angeles Lakers’ matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Davis failed to finish the game, heading to the locker room twice, due to a knee contusion. Adding insult to injury, this use of brute force by Karl-Anthony Towns put Davis to shame, no thanks to the former’s “too small” gesture after the bucket.
NBA
FanSided

FanSided

204K+
Followers
393K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy