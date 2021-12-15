ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

WILD PROSPECT MARAT KHUSNUTDINOV PENS MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION IN KHL

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinnesota Wild prospect Marat Khusnutdinov has signed a two-year contract extension with SKA St. Petersburg which will see him at the Russian club until the end of the 2023-24 season. "SKA Hockey Club have signed a new contract with junior Russian national team forward Marat Khusnutdinov. The agreement runs...

