Non Fungible Tokens are still the most popular crypto subsector right now with over $10 billion sold in the last quarter, but unfortunately, only a few insider hands who are whitelisted to access the markets first are reaping most of the benefits from such sales. Chainalysis has released a report showing that people who are whitelisted have a huge advantage over others, most of the time reselling their NFTs by as much as 75.7% in profit after buying them at significantly low prices due to such whitelisting. In comparison, other users get a gain of just 20.8%.

