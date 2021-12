For the first time since October 2019 the Franchise Leadership & Development Conference was held <live and in person> and was one of the most energy-filled events I’ve seen in long time—as it was for so many of the attendees. You could feel it: there was a palpable buzz in the air. And you could see it in the spontaneous hugs, elbow bumps, and excitement at seeing one another again after so long. If there were a theme song for this year’s FLDC, it might be “Reunited.”

