WILD PROSPECT MARAT KHUSNUTDINOV PENS MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION IN KHL

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinnesota Wild prospect Marat Khusnutdinov has signed a two-year contract extension with SKA St. Petersburg which will see him at the Russian club until the end of the 2023-24 season. "SKA Hockey Club have signed a new contract with junior Russian national team forward Marat Khusnutdinov. The agreement runs...

dallassun.com

G2 Esports signs Caps to 4-year extension

G2 Esports announced the signing of mid laner Rasmus "Caps" Winther to a four-year contract on Thursday. The announcement comes a week after G2 revealed their 2022 LEC roster. After failing to qualify for the World Championship for the first time since 2016, G2 underwent a roster overhaul. AD carry...
WGR550

Sabres beat Wild in shootout

For the first time since Nov. 19, 2019, the Buffalo Sabres and Minnesota Wild played a hockey game against one another. It was the Sabres getting the last laugh Thursday night by way of a 3-2 shootout win at Xcel Energy Center. Kyle Powell has more:
NBC4 Columbus

Blaming omicron variant, NHL resumes daily COVID-19 testing

The NHL reintroduced stricter COVID-19 protocols Saturday that include daily testing and other steps in a bid to limit a growing outbreak among players and team personnel. The enhanced protocols will be put into effect immediately and last through Jan. 1 with an evaluation of their impact no later than Jan. 7. The move follows discussions […]
markerzone.com

CANADIENS ANNOUNCE TONIGHT'S GAME VS PHILADELPHIA WILL BE CLOSED TO FANS

Two hours before puck drop for tonight's game against the Philadelphia Flyers, the Montreal Canadiens announced that no fans will be in attendance due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the province. Quebec announced 2,736 new COVID-19 cases this morning, the highest number since January 8th of this...
CBS Miami

NHL Postpones All Florida Panthers Games For A Week Amid COVID Surge

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – About a half dozen Florida Panthers players are in COVID-19 protocols, which has now led the NHL to postpone the teams’ games through Dec. 25. The NHL is also postponing all games for the Colorado Avalanche amid worsening COVID-19 test results across the league. The postponements coming “due to concern with the number of positive cases within the last two days as well as concern for continued COVID spread in the coming days,” said the National Hockey League. The League also said the Calgary Flames would remain shutdown at least through Dec. 23. The training facilities for all three teams have been closed. In all, Calgary has had six games postponed, the Avalanche four and the Panthers three. The Panthers’ postponed games include Dec. 18 at Minnesota; Dec. 21 at Chicago; Dec. 23 vs. Nashville. The League is in the process of reviewing and revising the teams’ regular season schedules. The rise of COVID-19 cases around the NHL could affect the league’s plans to allow its players to participate in the Winter Olympics in China in February.
CBS Boston

Bruins Up To 9 Players In COVID Protocols After Taylor Hall And Curtis Lazar Added

BOSTON (CBS) — On the same day it was announced that the Boston Bruins will not be playing any games until after December 26 due to concerns about the coronavirus, two more Bruins players have been placed in COVID protocols. The team announced Saturday that they have placed forwards Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar on the list. There are now nine Bruins in total in COVID-19 protocols. Here is the list of players, along with the date they were each placed in COVID-19 protocols: Dec. 14 – Brad Marchand, Craig Smith Dec. 15 – Patrice Bergeron Dec. 16 – Jeremy Swayman, Trent Frederic, Anton Blidh, Oskar Steen Dec. 18 – Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar On Friday, two postponements for the Bruins were announced: the team’s Saturday game in Montreal against the Canadiens and the home game against the Avalanche on Thursday, December 23. After Saturday’s announcements, Sunday’s game against the Ottawa Senators and Tuesday’s game against Carolina now need to be rescheduled.
The Hockey Writers

4 Wild Players Who Probably Won’t Return Next Season

The 2021-22 NHL season has been going better than anyone could’ve ever expected for the Minnesota Wild. While the race in the Central Division is tight, the Wild are currently leading the division with a 19-8-2 record, good for 40 points. However, even though the Wild are exceeding expectations and the team is playing well, it doesn’t mean that every player will return next season. Whether it’s at the trade deadline or in the offseason, players will be moved or let go of as Minnesota will need to pay some of its pending free agents. Here’s a look at three Wild players who probably won’t return for the 2022-23 NHL season.
markerzone.com

THREE NHL TEAMS SHUT DOWN UNTIL AFTER CHRISTMAS

With rising numbers of COVID cases, the NHL has decided to shut down three teams for the next few days in order to get things under control. According tothe NHL, the Florida Panthers, Colorado Avalanche and Calgary Flames have had games suspended until at least December 27th. hhttps://twitter.com/PR_NHL/status/1471919572928413704?s=20. The Nashville...
CBS Boston

All Boston Bruins Games Postponed Through December 26

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins will not be playing any games until after December 26. The announcement was made Saturday “as a result of additional positive cases and concern with the continued spread of COVID-19.” Training facilities will also be closed until further notice. On Friday, two postponements for the Bruins were announced: the team’s Saturday game in Montreal against the Canadiens and the home game against the Avalanche on Thursday, December 23. Sunday’s game against the Ottawa Senators and Tuesday’s game against Carolina will need to be rescheduled as well. Tickets for that will remain valid for the rescheduled date, which is yet to be determined. As of Friday, the team’s COVID list included Oskar Steen, captain Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, Craig Smith, Jeremy Swayman, Trent Frederic, and Anton Blidh.
markerzone.com

MORE PLAYERS PLACED ON NHL'S COVID PROTOCOL LIST

The NHL has been hit hard by COVID-19 since the beginning of the week, and Friday was no different as several players from several teams were placed on the league's protocol list. Four of those players are members of the Toronto Maple Leafs in Alex Kerfoot, John Tavares, Jason Spezza...
