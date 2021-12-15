Indie World Showcase December 2021 live stream

The drip-feed of information regarding River City Girls 2 has come to an end. We knew about the new characters and returning roster from the first game back in August. Now, during the Indie World Showcase, WayForward showed off a teaser trailer for River City Girls 2. There are six playable combatants, new enemies, areas, and items, branching paths, and a fresh soundtrack from River City Girls composer, Megan McDuffee. All that, plus a new anime intro and manga cutscenes, means this is looking to be a true sequel to the original title.
