Indie World Showcase December 2021 live stream

Is squeezing in another indie sport showcase earlier than the tip of the yr. The subsequent will happen on December fifteenth at midday ET. As has been the case for the , the stream will run for round 20 minutes. Given what we have seen from these showcases up to now, you may most likely anticipate to find out about indie hits from different platforms which might be coming to Nintendo Change. After a few years with out a lot information in regards to the sport, here is hoping for extra particulars about too.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO