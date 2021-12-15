ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indie World Showcase December 2021 live stream

By Brian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe December 2021 Indie World Showcase is almost here, and we’ve set up a live stream so that you can watch the event as it happens. The event, which was just announced yesterday, is estimated...

Comments / 0

nintendoeverything.com

Picross S7 coming to Switch

Jupiter’s Picross series continues on Switch with Picross S7, which the company just announced today. This time around, the franchise is finally introducing touchscreen controls. It’s possible to use “Touch Hold” or “Touch Toggle” as an input method on the puzzle board. Also a...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Fisticuffs: River City Girls 2 gets debut trailer during Indie World Showcase

The drip-feed of information regarding River City Girls 2 has come to an end. We knew about the new characters and returning roster from the first game back in August. Now, during the Indie World Showcase, WayForward showed off a teaser trailer for River City Girls 2. There are six playable combatants, new enemies, areas, and items, branching paths, and a fresh soundtrack from River City Girls composer, Megan McDuffee. All that, plus a new anime intro and manga cutscenes, means this is looking to be a true sequel to the original title.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Everything shown and surprise-dropped at today’s Indie World Showcase

From Chicory to Omori, it was a pretty colorful cavalcade of games. Nintendo debuted a new Indie World Showcase this morning, spotlighting the independent games coming to the system this December and into the new year. It was a lineup that was filled with surprises, new footage, and of course, some surprise “available later today” announcements.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

What Can We Expect From Nintendo’s Upcoming Indie World Showcase?

Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase Is Just Around the Corner. Nintendo is doing another Indie World Showcase, and it’s coming out tomorrow. The presentation will likely introduce a ton of indie titles both new and old that are coming to the Switch. Nintendo made the announcement via Twitter earlier...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Dragalia Lost update releasing next week (version 2.15.0)

Nintendo and Cygames have detailed a new 2.15.0 update for Dragalia Lost. It will release on December 22 in North America and December 23 in Europe. Below are the full patch notes for the Dragalia Lost version 2.15.0 update:. ■Update Details. ▼The Kaleidoscape Makes Its Debut!. A brand-new way to...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo World Report

Chicory: A Colorful Tale Headlines Indie World Shadowdrops For December

Welp, if you bought any eShop cards for Christmas they're gone now. As has become tradition for an Indie World, there are several titles available today on the eShop:. Top-down adventure Chicory: A Colorful Tale, from the creators of Wandersong, will be available today after six months on PC and PlayStation consoles. A stream of it can be found in the archives on our Twitch channel.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

My Nintendo Europe adds Metroid Dread pin set

Those in Europe can now get their hands on a new pin set for Metroid Dread. It features two stainless steel pins for Samus as well as the E.M.M.I. Additionally, they come shipped in a decorative box with a viewing window. Nintendo notes that the pins can be left in the box to decorate your room, or take them out and attach them wherever you’d like to.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Bonito Days free content update announced

Independent developer Studio Somewhere has announced that its multiplayer game with a City-Pop inspired soundtrack Bonito Days is getting a free update adding new levels, gameplay features, and more this month. Check out a new trailer and additional details below the break. Available tomorrow (14 December), Bonito Days receives 10...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Winning Post 9 2022 to come to Switch this spring in Japan

In the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu, Koei Tecmo revealed that the next entry in their popular thoroughbred horse racing simulation game series will be arriving on Switch April 14, 2022 in Japan. Winning Post 9 2022 will be listed at a price point of 8,580 yen. For a look at the series, you can see our previous coverage of Winning Post 9 2021, which includes a video of gameplay here.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Minecraft Dungeons Cloudy Climb launch trailer

Mojang Studios has readied a new Minecraft Dungeons to celebrate the release of Cloudy Climb, the game’s first Seasonal Adventure. It’s out on Switch as of today. There’s plenty of reason to be excited! Cloudy Climb will introduce new, free content that includes an all-new progression system, weekly challenges, and a looming tower that – whether you like it or not – loves to rearrange itself whenever it gets an opportunity. Typical procedurally generated tower behavior, but also the perfect place to test your skills and to acquire Adventure Points.
VIDEO GAMES

