Reward offered in investigation into death of bald eagle in Oklahoma

(Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images)

ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. — The death of a bald eagle is under investigation in Oklahoma.

A local rancher discovered the eagle and notified the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. The carcass was mutilated, with the head, talons and tail feathers missing.

The Service’s Wildlife Forensics Laboratory is performing a necropsy to determine the cause of death.

Bald eagles were removed from the Endangered Species Protection in June 2007 but remain protected by the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

Under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, killing an eagle is a violation and the penalty is one year in jail and $100,000 per individual or $200,000 per organization for the first offense.

The Migratory Bird Treaty Act carries maximum penalties ranging from six months to one year in jail and fines of up to $250,000 per individual, depending on whether an individual is convicted of a misdemeanor or a felony.

Callers with information may remain anonymous. The Service is offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to the conviction of the person or persons responsible.

