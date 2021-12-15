Charli XCX Shares First Look at Her ‘Alone Together’ Documentary

Charli XCX was one of the very first girlies to record and release an entirely new album in lockdown: the collaborative and homegrown How I’m Feeling Now. She looped her fans in on the process, going live on Insta to loop her most ardent Angels in on the songwriting process, sourcing beats and artwork from them, and beginning a series of fan Zoom conferences. Music video directors Bradley & Pablo saw potential in Charli’s process, and asked her to record footage for a making-of documentary of her quarantine album. The result is Charli XCX: Alone Together, in which she treats her laptop’s Photo Booth like a confessional, opens up about her mental health during lockdown, and records an entire album from her California home. The doc appears to give just as much attention to her fans, dancing and creating in their bedrooms. Charli XCX: Alone Together is out on January 28 in theaters and on-demand.

