Charli XCX Shares First Look at Her ‘Alone Together’ Documentary

By Maxim Video
Maxim
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pop star and former Maxim cover model asked fans to help make an album while quarantined during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Charli XCX—the fun-loving pop star, former Maxim cover beauty and sometime lingerie model—is revealing a more introspective side with the trailer for Charlie XCX: Alone Together,...

www.maxim.com

Charli XCX's Shares That Her 2022 Plans Include A New Album And Tour

On Friday December 10th Z100's JingleBall concert is all set to go down and along with it came our amazing and exclusive All Access Lounge event presented by Splash Blast at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. For 2021 we were blessed with performances by Tai Verdes, Charlie XCX, Oliver Tree, Nessa Barrett, BBNO$, Mae Muller, Winston Rider, Trevor Daniel with Special Guest Chlöe.
Charli XCX’s Documentary to Vroom Onto a Screen Near You

Charli XCX was one of the very first girlies to record and release an entirely new album in lockdown: the collaborative and homegrown How I’m Feeling Now. She looped her fans in on the process, going live on Insta to loop her most ardent Angels in on the songwriting process, sourcing beats and artwork from them, and beginning a series of fan Zoom conferences. Music video directors Bradley & Pablo saw potential in Charli’s process, and asked her to record footage for a making-of documentary of her quarantine album. The result is Charli XCX: Alone Together, in which she treats her laptop’s Photo Booth like a confessional, opens up about her mental health during lockdown, and records an entire album from her California home. The doc appears to give just as much attention to her fans, dancing and creating in their bedrooms. Charli XCX: Alone Together is out on January 28 in theaters and on-demand.
Charli XCX Talks Quarantine Album in New Doc

Back in 2020, Charli XCX christened the COVID-19 quarantine with the release of her fourth studio album how i’m feeling now. She recorded the entire LP during quarantine and the world got to see how she documented it in real-time. Now, the singer has created a new documentary, Alone Together, detailing the full scope of creating the album and has shared a trailer for the recently released film.
Person
Charli Xcx
