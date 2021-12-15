ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Simone Ashley Is Bridgerton’s Newest Style Star

By Janelle Okwodu
Vogue
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimone Ashley has got this red carpet thing figured out. The 26-year-old star of Bridgerton may be a relative newcomer to the scene, but in the past year, she’s racked up a series of major style milestones, from taking her place in the front row at Prada and Chanel to standing...

www.vogue.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Demi Moore Is Ageless In Sparkly Gown At The 2021 Fashion Awards In London — Then & Now Pics

Demi Moore looked timeless at the Fashion Awards in London on Monday, arriving in an ombré Fendi dress. Demi Moore stunned in a sparkly ombré dress at the 2021 Fashion Awards in London on Monday, Nov. 29. The actress, 59, opted for a Fendi dress in black, pairing the ombré look with black leather gloves and heels as she arrived at Royal Albert Hall to celebrate top designers and creatives.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

Ariana Grande Samples London’s Favourite Party Dress Label

David Koma has become something of an A-list favourite of late, with Ariana Grande the latest star to champion the London-based designer. Posing in her home, The Voice US judge looked every bit the superstar in her latest Instagram post. In true diva style, the “Positions” singer offset her dazzling, thigh-skimming, jewel-encrusted Koma dress with lofty heels by Italian brand Casadei.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

Rihanna Swaps Her Mini-Miniskirts For A Quilted Bomber

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The fact that it’s winter doesn’t mean Rihanna will relinquish her sunglasses. Rain or shine, this superstar will be wearing shades. For a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

Lily Collins Channels Brigitte Bardot For An Emily in Paris Season 2 Screening

The Emily of Emily in Paris owes a lot of her charm to her unabashedly American sensibilities — the candour, the cheerfulness, the buoyant style, and, of course, the faux pas (though even those tend to work out in her favour). But for a recent premiere of the show’s second season in Los Angeles, Lily Collins turned to a French icon for her red carpet beauty. The actor stepped out in a banged and bowed bouffant, the up-do entirely reminiscent of a ’60s-era Brigitte Bardot.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Footwear News

Kate Beckinsale Adds a Glam Twist to a Simple Black Dress With Sparkling Heels at Fashion Awards 2021

Kate Beckinsale made a simple black dress look ultra-glamorous at the 2021 Fashion Awards in London this evening. The actress and model dazzled down the red carpet with her jewel-encrusted accents. Her gown boasted a hugging silhouette that draped down to her feet as well as crystal-embellished short sleeves that ran into the middle of the dress onto her ribcage. She kept the color scheme intact for the rest of her ensemble. The 48-year-old carried a small black clutch bag with a hard casing and a matching ribbon-shaped jewel clasp that sat on top of the bag.  She also wore a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

Consider Zendaya’s Hot Pink Power Suit A Party Dress Alternative

By now, we’re all used to Zendaya serving non-stop looks on the red carpet. Whether it’s a Tom Ford breastplate or that Beyoncé tribute in the form a spring/summer 2003 Versace gown (yes, from that iconic “Crazy In Love” moment), the British Vogue cover star – who also happens to be the youngest person ever to receive the CFDA Fashion Icon award – has yet to disappoint us.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cher
Person
Phoebe Dynevor
Person
George Michael
Person
Nicola Coughlan
Person
Raf Simons
Person
Stevie Nicks
Person
Miuccia Prada
NYLON

Barbie Ferreira’s Style Evolution, From Red Carpet Rookie To Breakout Star

Barbie Ferreira has always been a style star. After getting her start in fashion by modeling for brands like American Apparel, she has now moved into the acting world with her breakout role as Kat in HBO’s Euphoria. Although Ferreira is just getting started on the red carpet, she already has an ever-growing list of memorable looks, from ruffled gowns to her dazzling 2021 Met Gala ensemble.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Priyanka Chopra Shines in Metallic Dress and Dazzling Pumps at ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Premiere

Priyanka Chopra was the picture of glamour in San Francisco, California this weekend at the premiere of “The Matrix Resurrections.” While hitting the red carpet, Chopra wore a dazzling metallic Halpern dress. The “Quantico” star’s outfit featured a long silhouette with a metallic texture and a multicolored floral print. Chopra’s look gained a sleek edge from a thigh-high slit, as well as a dramatically flared bronze sleeve. Her ensemble was complete with sparkling Bulgari drop earrings. For footwear, the “Fashion” actress wore a pair of dazzling pointed-toe pumps. Her Christian Louboutin style featured metallic silver uppers, as well as sequin accents that...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WWD

Brandon Maxwell Talks Lady Gaga, ‘Project Runway,’ Walmart

Click here to read the full article. It can be difficult to talk about the importance of staying true to yourself without sounding a bit trite, but Brandon Maxwell managed to do just that on Wednesday in a lengthy Q&A with Fern Mallis at 92Y. The New York-based designer chronicled his career in fashion thus far with wit and candor. Often landing the last laugh at his own expense, Maxwell opened up about his teenage fears; meager early days in fashion; anxiety and insecurities; his family’s unwavering support; breakout moments; philanthropy, and future plans.More from WWDHow Celebrities Are Already Wearing Pantone's...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Billy Porter Sparkles in Sequined Dress With Dramatic Sharp Shoulders and 6-Inch Heels at Fashion Awards 2021

You can always count on Billy Porter to make a statement. Ahead of his hosting duties last night at the 2021 Fashion Awards in London, Porter made quite the entrance. The “Pose” actor arrived on the red carpet with an entourage of dancers, however his outfit still managed to the steal the show. For one of the biggest nights on the British agenda, the singer wore a glittery patterned gown and black platform boots by Richard Quinn. The silver and black dress was complete with sculpted shoulders that curved on the sides of his face. Porter paired his embellished ensemble with Jimmy Choo’s...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Fashion Week#Fashion House#Prada#Chanel#British Vogue#Sex Education
POPSUGAR

Zendaya Serves Us Spider Web Earrings and Thigh-High Boots Dripping With Jewels

With Spider-Man: No Way Home premiering on Dec. 17, it's just the start of Zendaya's inspired press tour looks for the third film of the franchise, dreamed up and brought to fruition with the help of Image Architect Law Roach. The duo worked with the Roberto Cavalli team to repurpose a gold spine-like gown from the 2000s archives for an appearance in Paris, and now they've selected a spring/summer 2022 Alexander McQueen look straight off the runway for a photo call at The Old Sessions House in London.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

Lizzo Is A Literal Goddess In A Custom DiPetsa Dress

It’s undeniable that Lizzo has had a brilliant year, after topping the charts with her comeback single “Rumors” with Cardi B. She’s also achieved icon status on social media, thanks to her hilarious TikTok and Instagram accounts. But, of course, she has also looked fantastic wearing some incredible fashion.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Kristen Stewart Pops in Pink Strapless Dress and Neon Heels at Gotham Awards

Alongside weather changes and festive buzz comes Hollywood’s favorite time of year, awards season. Kristen Stewart kicked off the red carpet tour with an edgy twist at the Gotham Awards last night in NY. The “Spencer” actress looked punky in pink at the award show. She sported a stunning strapless gown that featured a corset top with a cinched waist and maxi skirt that draped down to her feet. The dress also featured a slit that ran up the side of her leg. Stewart let the fitted frock speak for itself and only accessorized with a few silver rings. She also...
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Storm Reid Nailed the '90s "Supermodel Lip" Trend at the Premiere of Spider-Man

With so many hot beauty trends spotted on the red carpet, the Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere in Los Angeles on Dec. 13 looked more like a runway than a movie release. Zendaya pulled up with a "Pucci" french manicure and out-of-the-world graphic eyeliner, Tom Holland was rocking a tousled flow, and Storm Reid showed up wearing the ever-popular '90s "supermodel lip" makeup trend.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Dakota Johnson Elevates Surreal Halter-Neck Dress With Puffy Sandals at Gotham Awards 2021

Dakota Johnson brought surrealist style to the red carpet at the 2021 Gotham Awards. The “Fifty Shades of Grey” star hit the red carpet in a black Schiaparelli dress, hailing from the brand’s spring 2022 collection. The number featured a midi length, as well as subtle front stitching. Its’ quirkiest element came from its halter-neck silhouette, composed of a gold lip-shaped accent attached to gold chains. Johnson’s dress was minimally accessorized with curved gold Ana Khouri rings. When it came to shoes, the “Ben and Kate” star wore a pair of puffy Gianvito Rossi sandals. The Bijoux style included black leather uppers,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Sandra Bullock Sparkles All Over in Glittering Gold Jumpsuit & Heels to Match for ‘The Unforgivable’ Red Carpet

Sandra Bullock is promoting her new Netflix drama “The Unforgivable” and hit the red carpet for the film’s New York City premiere in a striking look last night. The Academy Award-winning actress showed off a glittering gold jumpsuit by designer Stella McCartney for the special occasion. The glamorous, streamlined look featured a high neck, long sleeves and long pants that covered most of her shoes, which also sparkled. Bullock opted for a pair of beige-toned pumps boasting a timeless pointed toe and crystal stud embellishments. Adding just a bit more sparkle, the stiletto style effortlessly complemented the rest of her chic ensemble. To pull things together, the “Bird Box” star, 57, slipped on a sleek black tuxedo jacket and rolled up the sleeves. She also carried a gold metallic leather clutch bag. Ahead, shop styles that sparkle.  To Buy: Schutz Sybil Embellished Pointed Toe Pumps, $118; bloomingdales.com To Buy: Badgley Mischka Bethany gemstone-detailed pumps,$181 (was $278); farfetch.com To Buy: Gucci Crystal GG Mesh Slingback Pumps, $1,100; saksfifthavenue.com Flip through the gallery for an in-depth look at some of Sandra Bullock’s best shoe moments over the years.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

Let Bella Hadid Be Your Ultimate Skinny Brow Muse

Whether you like it or not, the skinny eyebrow has become a thing this year. Everyone from Rihanna and Hailey Bieber to FKA Twigs have tried the look, but no one has flown the flag for the divisive trend more than Bella Hadid, whose latest post on Instagram suggests that the model is not yet ready to move on from the ’90s look.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elle

Pat McGrath Labs’s Bridgerton Collection Is The Most Divine Collab of the Season

The holiday social season is upon us, so it’s fitting that Pat McGrath Labs is using this time to reveal its latest and most regal collab with the beloved Shonda Rhimes Netflix series Bridgerton. Mother Pat herself shared the news virtually to a group of reporters, and, after introducing the stunning products (which we’ll spill the full tea on in a sec), unveiled her muse for the collection: Ava Phillippe.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy