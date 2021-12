PHOENIX — State health officials are seeking federal help for 14 Arizona hospitals as they attempt to deal with the pandemic. The Federal Emergency Management Agency says it has been asked to provide staff who can administer monoclonal antibodies at seven of those hospitals, all in the state’s two largest counties, Maricopa and Pima. Those antibodies are a treatment for individuals who already contracted the COVID-19 virus.

