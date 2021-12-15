ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Do Dogs Get Jealous?

By Melissa Boldan, DVM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJealousy is defined as a desire to possess something that someone else has, or a feeling of unhappiness or anger because you fear someone you love is liked by another. But do dogs get jealous like humans do? Do they feel jealous when we spend time with or give attention to...

Comments / 62

Sgt Rebel
3d ago

We have two labs. A big male and an average sized female. And every time I start petting or playing with the female, Ziva, here comes Chip and he’ll squeeze in between us. He is so jealous

10
hello
2d ago

yes! my dog comes running over, any time I pet my cats. and, my cat actually got jealous of my dog! that one surprised me. lol

3
Missy
2d ago

Well duh of course they do. They have feelings too. Where do these questions come from, a 5 yr old ?

4
