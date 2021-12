Mojang Studios has readied a new Minecraft Dungeons to celebrate the release of Cloudy Climb, the game’s first Seasonal Adventure. It’s out on Switch as of today. There’s plenty of reason to be excited! Cloudy Climb will introduce new, free content that includes an all-new progression system, weekly challenges, and a looming tower that – whether you like it or not – loves to rearrange itself whenever it gets an opportunity. Typical procedurally generated tower behavior, but also the perfect place to test your skills and to acquire Adventure Points.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO