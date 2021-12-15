ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wednesday forecast: A.M. freeze warnings and frost advisories

By Tony Kurzweil, Henry DiCarlo
 4 days ago

Look for a cold air mass to linger over Southern California Wednesday after a record-breaking storm dropped lots of rain and snow a day earlier.

Freeze warnings and frost advisories are in place around the Southland through 9 a.m.

Beachgoers are being warned about large surf and dangerous rip currents.

Another weak storm could arrive Thursday, bringing a slight chance of rain.

A second large storm could arrive next week, possibly providing another round of heavy showers.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Wednesday

  • Rip current risk: High
  • Surf height: 5 to 9 feet
  • Water temperature: 55 to 60 degrees
  • Remarks: West swell

Thursday

  • Rip current risk: High
  • Surf height: 3 to 5 feet
  • Remarks: West s well
