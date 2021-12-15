ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Ab Workout Will Make Your Core Burn in Just 5 Minutes

By Hitomi-Demers
PopSugar
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSqueeze in this super-quick ab workout in just five minutes! Join trainer Julia Brown...

www.popsugar.com

FIRST For Women

Melt 14 Pounds in a Week and Reverse Signs of Aging by Adding This Ingredient to Your Diet

One of the most popular health-food superstars of the 1950s is staging an amazing comeback among medical experts and weight-loss gurus alike. What’s so great about this oldie-but-goodie? For one thing, it’s as effective as it is simple. As Mehmet Oz, MD, host of The Dr. Oz Show, told his audience, “My Oz-approved superfood for super weight loss is so small, it’s hard to imagine it revs up weight loss in such a big way.” What’s got Dr. Oz so excited? Wheat germ! “Here’s what I love about wheat germ,” he says. “It’s easy to add to your diet and doesn’t cost very much.”
Real Simple

5 Isometric Exercises to Help Build Strength and Balance

When was the last time you did isometric exercises? If never is your answer (although you've likely done them before without knowing it), then it's time for a change. Isometric exercises can be key to boosting your fitness as well as helping improve normal functioning and movement in everyday life.
boxrox.com

Build Huge Triceps with These Vital Dumbbell Exercises

These dumbbell exercises will target your triceps, which will help you in your quest to build bigger, stronger arms. While the biceps and dumbbells go together like peanut butter and jelly, it’s important not to neglect the triceps on your next arm day. If you want a more powerful upper body, tricep dumbbell exercises will help grow your arms — this is because they make up two thirds of the muscle in your upper arm, which means they’re bigger and arguably more important than your biceps.
Grazia

A Full Body Workout In Less Than 15 Minutes? The Hydrow Rower Is Your New At Home Gym Buddy

We’ve invested so much in ourselves after the year we’ve all gone through and now as the world slowly starts turning again the struggle to balance work and staying fit has crept back in. Working out from home was a great distraction and pretty successful for a lot of us, but many will no doubt be looking for ways in which they can sustain the fitness levels they achieved – in as little time as possible.
Yoga Journal

Love Working Out With a Partner? This Partner Ab Workout Is For You

For exclusive access to all our stories, including sequences, teacher tips, video classes, and more, join Outside+ today. Abdominal training tends to be a lonely endeavor. We’ll do bench presses, seated presses, squats and even curls with someone in tow who can give a spot and motivate us past sticking points — but then we take our mat and tuck off to a corner by ourselves to pump out sets of crunches, leg lifts and planks.
PopSugar

25-Minute Cardio Dance + Sculpt Workout With DanceBody Founder Katia Pryce

Are you ready to dance your way through your workout? Join DanceBody founder Katia Pryce for a dance cardio session! In just 25 minutes, Katia will lead you through a fun and effective workout that will have you learning some dance moves along the way. For an added challenge, use a light set of weighted wristbands. After that, take to your exercise mat for a brief sculpt session, where you'll discover techniques that will help you avoid injuries. Add a light set of ankle weights to enhance your sculpt workout.
Esquire

This 25-Minute Bodyweight Sizzler Workout Keeps You Fit Anywhere

We all endured a wild 2021, and you might have managed to make muscle gains along the way, too. Through another year of ups and downs, you still managed to make your health and fitness a priority—and even if you didn't, it's never too late to start. Whether you're looking...
Yoga Journal

These 10-Minute Yoga Arm Workouts Will Fire Up Your Biceps, Triceps and Shoulders

For exclusive access to all our stories, including sequences, teacher tips, video classes, and more, join Outside+ today. Whether you love it or not, arm strength is a major component of your yoga practice—from holding up your entire body in challenging arm balances to increasing your stability in the ever-present Plank Pose. It’s no wonder then that a continuous yoga practice naturally builds arm strength over time. But if you’re looking to ramp it up and really work those biceps, triceps, and shoulder, add these 10-minute yoga arm workouts to your rotation. Your entire arms will be feeling the burn after any one of these practices (in the best way). And we guarantee you’ll be coming back to these practices again and again.
oxygenmag.com

5 Ways to Burn More Fat During Workouts

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. There’s no magic shortcut to changing your body composition. No matter how you approach your goals, it takes hard work and time to reach them. But if fat loss is one of your training objectives, the good news is there are some ways you can tweak your existing workouts to accelerate your progress.
Southlake Style

Muscle Burn Is Your Friend

That feeling of your muscles burning is exactly what you want to feel every time you go to the gym. Muscle burn is one of the best indications that you’re exercising at the right intensity. Without it, you won’t get the fitness results you’re looking for. “Strength Changes Everything” podcast...
newmilfordspectrum.com

Boost your at-home workout with these discounted kettlebells

Whether you're just getting into at-home workouts or you want to up your routine with a little extra weight to lift, kettlebells are a great way to go. Swinging them makes for an effective workout all on their own, or you can use them for your more standard gym moves like bicep curls and squats. Even better? They're on sale at Walmart right now.
oxygenmag.com

Your Gym Rush Hour Leg Workout

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. No one likes being shoulder to shoulder with sweaty, heavy-breathing humans, all angling for the same benches, machines and weights. In an ideal world, we’d all walk in and blissfully have the health club to ourselves. Unfortunately,...
boxrox.com

Kettlebell Shoulder Workouts To Explode Your Conditioning

These kettlebell shoulder workouts and exercises will help you to build strength and discover imbalances in your mobility and movement. Kettlebells are excellent tools to improve stability and balance. The workouts will allow you to perform the exercises under fatigued conditions. Shoulder Workouts – Kettlebell Thruster. The kettlebell thruster takes...
oxygenmag.com

Oxygen Live Workout: Booty, Abs and Conditioning With Sandra Jersby

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. Register here for a 30-minute live workout with Sandra Jersby on December 15 at 12:30 p.m. EDT (9:30 a.m. PDT). If you’re unable to...
