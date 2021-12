Andrea Sundell, Sara Deseran and Renee Brown are pandemic survivors. Their San Francisco Bay Area businesses are as different as a Swedish-Middle Eastern bistro, a taco chain and a coffee wholesaler, but the women share a few things in common: They are grateful for the federal programs that helped them come through the past 20 months financially injured but alive. They don’t blame the government for mercurial emergency-assistance policies. And moving forward, they want to be as adaptable and self-sufficient as possible.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO