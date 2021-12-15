The child tax credit has supported these families. They're worried about what's next

Millions of parents are opening their bank accounts Wednesday to find December’s round of child tax credit payments. It’s the last scheduled payment for the expanded version of the credit that families received this year. Should they say farewell to the direct payments for good, or see you...
The federal government sent out the last round of this year’s Child Tax Credit payments today. Through the last six months of 2021, hundreds of dollars were sent out per child each month to American families who qualified. With the program now expiring, many families would like to know...
President Joe Biden's Build Back Better Act has been stuck in Congress and now may not pass until 2022. If the economy-focused bill doesn't pass before the new year, there will be no advance child tax...
The families of some 61 million children could see their monthly Child Tax Credit payments end after next week if Congress does not move quickly. The Build Back Better Act, which passed in the House, includes a one-year extension of the monthly payments, but the legislation still faces hurdles in the Senate.
The 2021 tax filing deadline is still months away, but the IRS on Tuesday encouraged taxpayers to get a head start on preparing their returns — especially those who may need to take action regarding certain payments from the federal government.
The Elderly People Association (i.e. Senior citizens league) one of the biggest as well as leading independent elderly people civil rights associations, presently boasts more than a billion signs on a petition calling for such an immediate fourteen hundred dollars stimulus cheque to deal with extraordinary rising prices. The purpose...
THOUSANDS of Americans will be able to apply for a $500 stimulus payment tomorrow. These stimulus checks are part of St. Louis’ direct cash program, which will go out to those who suffered a financial impact from the coronavirus pandemic. Applications are set to open on Saturday, December 18,...
The White House is considering doubling the size of February payments to an estimated 35 million families with children to compensate for payments that likely won’t be made in January as the result of congressional inaction on President Biden’s economic agenda. White House press secretary Jen Psaki told...
If you've ever answered the phone or received a voicemail threatening you with legal action for overpayments of Social Security or requesting you pay them in an unusual way, you've already had a brush...
So you think you know all you need to know about Social Security? If so, congratulations -- you are in the minority when it comes to knowledge of the nation's biggest retirement benefits program. See:...
Americans waiting on the fourth stimulus check are getting an update. A few officials found an initiative to allocate stimulus checks for students currently enrolled in selected schools. Eligible families are also recommended to watch out for the IRS plus-up payments, which could drop later this month. Many citizens are...
Many people struggle when first enrolling for Social Security benefits. They may be in need of that financial assistance right then, but the processing time forces them to wait. In an effort to fix this, President Joe Biden has signed an executive order that would make claiming and receiving benefits...
The US citizens will receive the surprise stimulus payments of $600 and $1100 on December 17. The Eligible citizens are in for the welcome benefits with Christmas around the corner. The first stimulus payments started on November 29, with December 17 being the last date. The US Sun reports that...
