CNN Heroes Tribute: Ryan Hreljac

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Anderson Cooper and Kelly Ripa honor the accomplishments of 2007...

www.cnn.com

CNN

Trump delivers Georgia Democrats a holiday gift

Frida Ghitis, (@fridaghitis) a former CNN producer and correspondent, is a world affairs columnist. She is a frequent opinion contributor to CNN, a contributing columnist to The Washington Post and a columnist for World Politics Review. The views expressed in this commentary are her own. View more opinion on CNN.
GEORGIA STATE
CNN

This moment is Biden's biggest leadership test yet

Julian Zelizer, a CNN political analyst, is a professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University and author of the book "Abraham Joshua Heschel: A life of Radical Amazement." Follow him on Twitter @julianzelizer. The views expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN. (CNN)...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Anderson Cooper
Kelly Ripa
CNN

Here's how Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham finally addressed news of their January 6 text messages

New York (CNN Business) — A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham — finally — on Tuesday night addressed the now-public texts that they sent Mark Meadows during the insurrection in which they implored the former White House chief of staff to get then-President Trump to take action to curtail the violence occurring at the US Capitol.
POLITICS
enstarz.com

Pete Davidson Broke 'SNL' Rule By Dating Kim Kardashian: Comedian To Be Fired From Show?

Pete Davidson might be out of the "Saturday Night Live" soon after breaking the rule the show set for him. Throughout his stint as an "SNL" host, Davidson already hooked and broke with several guest stars that reportedly proved his unprofessional behavior. Now, National Enquirer claimed that the show already got fed off of his attitude after he began dating Kim Kardashian.
CELEBRITIES
buzzfeednews.com

Kanye West Admitted He “Embarrassed” Kim Kardashian When He Publicly Revealed They’d Considered Aborting Their Daughter North And Said That Supporting Trump Was “Hard” For Their Marriage

Kanye West is continuing to reflect on his split from Kim Kardashian — and on his role in the demise of their marriage. In recent weeks, Kanye has been increasingly vocal about his failed relationship with Kim, who filed for divorce in February after almost seven years of marriage citing “irreconcilable differences.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
#Cnn Heroes
Fox News

Peter Aykroyd, 'SNL' writer and actor, dead at 66

Peter Aykroyd, an Emmy-nominated writer, former "Saturday Night Live" cast member and brother to Dan Aykroyd, has died at age 66. The popular sketch comedy series paid tribute to Aykroyd during this week’s episode of the show, which was hosted by "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" actor Simu Liu. The show briefly showed a card revealing Aykroyd's death that was displayed along with a picture of him from when he was a featured player on the show from 1979-1980.
CELEBRITIES
CNN

Dollar General is putting workers' safety at risk, Labor Department says

New York (CNN Business) — The Labor Department sharply criticized Dollar General's "troubled history" on worker safety, saying the fastest-growing retailer in the United States has been putting its more than 150,000 workers in harm's way for years. "At the U.S. Department of Labor, the company is recognized for...
MOBILE, AL
Popculture

'SNL': Kenan Thompson Reportedly Earning Six-Figures for His New Creative Endeavor

Kenan Thompson's life story is reportedly worth a hefty penny. Page Six reports that the long-standing Saturday Night Live star has sold the rights to a comedy-filled memoir for a $1 million paycheck. Sources told the publication that the former Nickelodeon staple had two book concepts in the works. The humorous memoir option is what caught the publisher's attention for a seven-figure payday. A rep for SNL refused to comment on the reported deal.
CELEBRITIES
CNN

The surprising reason you can't find cream cheese anywhere

New York (CNN Business) — This year hackers have unleashed cyberattacks against pipelines, ferry boats, meat packers, even police departments. And now they've come for the cream cheese. In October, a cyberattack against the largest US cheese manufacturer contributed to a nationwide cream cheese shortage shortly before the holidays,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNN

Late NFL star Vincent Jackson diagnosed with Stage 2 CTE

(CNN) — Former NFL star Vincent Jackson, who died in February at the age of 38, was found to have Stage 2 CTE, researchers at the Concussion Legacy Foundation announced on Thursday. "Vincent Jackson was a brilliant, disciplined, gentle giant whose life began to change in his mid-30s. He...
NFL
CNN

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

