A 10-year-old girl has died while another child has been hospitalised following a car crash in Oldham, Greater Manchester.Police confirmed this morning that a 42-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.He has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving under the influence, and remains in custody for questioning.The accident happened at around 5pm on Saturday on Coleridge Road, Oldham and involved a collision between a red Land Rover Discovery and two children.Having hit the two children, the car then continued into a lamp post.Emergency services attended the scene and both children were...

