Confident or cocky? Michelle Young opened up about her connection with Nayte Olukoya, defending the season 18 contestant after some of her other suitors questioned him. “When Nayte just stepped out of the limo, he was just very confident — but he didn’t have that overconfidence. He was still nervous,” the 28-year-old teacher exclusively tells Us Weekly. “I was nervous as well. Through the season, [I’ve] always enjoyed peeling back different layers, and, at the moment in the season, I’m really, truly figuring out just how many layers he has.”

TV & VIDEOS ・ 27 DAYS AGO