ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Breakthrough Entertainer: 'Shang-Chi' star Simu Liu

By GARY GERARD HAMILTON Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ITnJw_0dNc6d4t00

When little-known actor Simu Liu tweeted in 2014 asking Marvel for an Asian American superhero, he wasn’t vying for a job — he was venting at Hollywood’s status quo.

“I was experiencing just such a frustration turning on the TV and, as a struggling actor, too, just really seeing the limits of what was possible for people that look like me,” said Liu, who has been named one of AP’s Breakthrough Entertainers of the Year. “Fast forward five years, and I’m here.”

Liu starred as Shaun/Shang-Chi in “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” Marvel’s first film led by an Asian superhero. The blockbuster movie obliterated the records for both Labor Day openings and pandemic-era releases on its way to more than $430 million in ticket sales worldwide.

“My goal was always to try to make it out in Hollywood, and for a few years, nothing happened,” said the Chinese-born Canadian actor. “Then in 2019, the craziest thing happened… I’m getting all these incredible opportunities. Most recently it was ‘SNL,’ but it was also getting to go to the Met Gala — so many different things. I had an opportunity to be on ‘Sesame Street.’ I mean, it’s been such a joy and such a privilege to go through.”

While Liu is enjoying the success, he’s always looked at the bigger picture. “Shang-Chi,” which is available now on Disney+ and on Blu-ray/DVD, has allowed audiences of all ages to see a wide array of Asian faces and characters — something he didn’t have himself.

Growing up, Liu admired global icon Will Smith; he remembers being astonished after learning that Smith, a Black man, was at one point Hollywood’s highest grossing actor.

“I just found that to be so incredible because he was an actor of color. And even though he wasn’t Asian, I still felt like there was a part of me that related to him,’ said Liu.

And while Smith is obviously deserving of any young, budding actor’s admiration, Liu’s aspirational choices were also limited.

“Growing up, in terms of people who look like me, there was really only Jackie Chan and Jet Li. And even though I think I enjoyed watching them, there was always a distance as well because we came from just very different backgrounds. And I think the characters that they were forced to play were also very exaggerated versions of what Asian people actually are.”

Liu, whose family immigrated to the Toronto area when he was 5 from China, was previously most recognized for “Kim’s Convenience,” a Canadian comedy centered around a Korean immigrant family who ran a convenience store. The show abruptly ended in controversy after the fifth season when the two co-creators inexplicably exited despite it gaining a cult following after Netflix picked it up. He also starred in “Blood and Water,” a Canadian crime drama with dialogue in English, Mandarin and Cantonese.

Up next for the 32-year-old is “Arthur The King,” starring Mark Wahlberg, which tells the story of a captain of a Swedish adventure racing team who befriends a wounded dog while racing through the Ecuadorian jungle. He’ll also star in “One True Loves,” a romcom with Phillipa Soo and Luke Bracey.

“We need to show Asian Americans in all kind of facets and all sorts of light. So that will be what the next few steps of my career are focused on,” explained Liu. “That, and I think creating opportunities for other creatives of color who are coming up. And stepping into a producorial role and being a self-generator, rather than just somebody who waits for opportunity to come.”

Back to that tweet: Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, told Liu he was completely unaware about the social media message, so it had no influence on him securing the role. For Liu, that signifies a more important lesson.

“I think there’s something to be said for setting a goal or putting a pointer out in the horizon and saying I am headed in that direction,” said Liu. “Give yourself the permission to acknowledge your dreams and your ambitions. Give yourself the permission to vocalize it and to put it out into the universe and then work really, really hard to get there.”

———

For more on AP’s 2021 class of Breakthrough Entertainers, please visit: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-breakthrough-entertainers

Comments / 5

Related
Inside the Magic

New Captain Marvel Actress Speaks Out After the MCU Replaced Brie Larson

Marvel’s canon animated series, What If…?, debuted in August, bringing with it a massive cast of fan-favorite heroes and villains from Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, despite many names returning to voice their animated counterparts, a handful of characters were recast with new performers for the television show, and...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Benedict Cumberbatch “Refused to Speak” to Fellow Marvel Star on Netflix Set

Although Benedict Cumberbatch — who plays Doctor Stephen Strange in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe — and Kirsten Dunst — who portrayed Mary Jane Watson in the Spider-Man trilogy that released between 2002 and 2007 — have never been in a Marvel movie together (yet), they are acting together in an upcoming Netflix project entitled The Power of the Dog.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Keanu Reeves Finally Breaks Silence on MCU Rumors

Comic book film fans have been clamoring for Keanu Reeves to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe for years now and given his knowledge of comic books and the fact that he's no longer a stranger to taking on superhero roles, the idea of the John Wick actor becoming part of the billion-dollar franchise sounds perfect.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jet Li
Person
Phillipa Soo
Person
Jackie Chan
Person
Mark Wahlberg
Person
Luke Bracey
Person
Kevin Feige
Person
Simu Liu
New York Post

‘Black Panther’ fans want Chadwick Boseman role recast for sequel amid Leticia Wright drama

This would break one of Marvel’s cardinal rules. With the “Black Panther” sequel plagued by rumors and backlash about star Leticia Wright’s purported anti-vaxxer views, Marvel fans have proposed a controversial way to refocus everyone’s attention — by recasting the late Chadwick Boseman’ titular role. That would mean breaking Marvel’s vow to not cast another T’Challa following the actor’s tragic death.
MOVIES
Vulture

Shang-Chi ‘Flopped So Hard’ They Got a Sequel

So Shang-Chi’s sticking around. Per Deadline, Disney has confirmed that there will be a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, with Destin Daniel Cretton returning to write and direct it. And that’s not Cretton’s only upcoming project with Marvel. The filmmaker from Maui is currently working on a new MCU series for Disney+, and he’s signed an exclusive multi-year deal to develop TV projects for Disney’s Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. “Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a statement. “We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started.”
MOVIES
The Poly Post

CPP community kicks it with Simu Liu

Unleashing the powerful rings of knowledge, guest speaker Simu Liu joined Cal Poly Pomona students and staff in a Zoom event to unleash one’s inner superhero in time for finals week. In the highly attended “Unwind With ASI” webinar, Hollywood’s newest superhero from Marvel movie “Shang-Chi and the Legend of...
POMONA, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Joins ‘Avengers,’ ‘Black Panther’ in Elite A+ CinemaScore Club

Sony and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home is the smartest, coolest kid in Hollywood. Not only is the new tentpole shattering records at the weekend box office, it has become only the fourth live-action superhero movie ever to earn an A+ CinemaScore from audiences. The other three are The Avengers (2012), Black Panther (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), all from Marvel Studios. Three animated superhero pics are also members of the elite A+ club: The Incredibles (2004), Incredibles 2 (2018) — both from Pixar — and Sony’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018). Overall, Spider-Man: No Way Home is the 91st movie to...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shang Chi#Film Star#Asian American#Ap#Chinese#Canadian#The Met Gala#Blu Ray Dvd
Cinema Blend

Dwayne Johnson Sends Major Love (And A Black Adam-Centric Challenge) To Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu

Dwayne Johnson is still reaping the benefits of his Netflix blockbuster Red Notice, which has broken numerous records for the streamer. Though he has been enjoying himself in other ways, such as his recent appearance at The People's Choice Awards, where he received the honor of People's Champion. While there, he ran into Simu Liu, who is fresh off of starring as the titular character in Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings. Of course, Johnson is set to make his own debut in the superhero genre next year in Black Adam. So after meeting Liu, The Rock couldn't help but share some love and issue a challenge related to his DC antihero.
MOVIES
Elle

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings trailer (Marvel Studios) Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first movie with an Asian lead, is getting a sequel, Deadline reports. According to the outlet, Director Destin Daniel Cretton has signed on for a follow-up film,...
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

Destin Daniel Cretton Will Direct ‘Shang-Chi 2’

The biggest movie of the year so far in the United States isn’t No Time to Die or F9: A Fast Saga or Godzilla vs. Kong. It’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Marvel’s introduction of its martial artist superhero, starring Simu Liu in the title role. The film has earned a very solid $224 million in domestic theaters since early September. So it’s not shocking that Marvel has signed its director, Destin Daniel Cretton, to write and direct a sequel.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
Country
China
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NBC News

A 'Shang-Chi' sequel is officially in the works

A sequel to “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” is officially on the way with Destin Daniel Cretton returning to direct and write. He’s also in development on a Marvel series for Disney Plus. Cretton has signed an exclusive multi-year overall deal with Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx...
MOVIES
Gamespot

Shang-Chi 2 In The Works With Original Writer And Director

A sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is in the works, with director Destin Daniel Cretton set to return. This is according to a report from Deadline, which also confirms that Cretton has reached a multi-year overall deal with Marvel and Hulu's Onyx Collective for more content.
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Cretton Sets “Shang-Chi 2” & MCU Series

Following his success with “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” earlier this year, filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton has signed an exclusive multi-year overall deal with Disney, Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. Tied to the announcement, Disney has made it official that Cretton is returning to write and...
TV SERIES
hypebeast.com

Marvel Has Confirmed 'Shang-Chi 2' Is in the Works

Marvel Studios is continuing to show no signs of stopping having just announced that it is currently working on a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. After much commercial and critical success, it comes as no surprise that Shang-Chi 2 will be coming to theaters soon.
MOVIES
ABC News

ABC News

479K+
Followers
122K+
Post
245M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy