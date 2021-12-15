ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
G Herbo Addresses Awkward Arm Photo With Louis Farrakhan

By Jordan Rose
Complex
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleG Herbo is a funny guy as much as he is an elite rapper, so it’s not too surprising the Chicago lyricist had to address a hilariously awkward old photo of him and Minister Louis Farrakhan where his arm is bending in a supernatural way. “S/O TO THE...

www.complex.com

Comments / 0

Person
Louis Farrakhan
Person
Cole Bennett
Person
Fabolous
Person
G Herbo
Person
Dj Vlad
#Arthritis#Vlad Tv
