Wildcats win district games against Knox Central

Oak Ridge had a strong showing in the district basketball game against Knox Central on Friday, Dec. 10, at the Wildcat arena in Oak Ridge. The Wildcats went into the game 4-0 on the season and 1-0 in district matchups, while Central was 1-6 coming into this game.

The Wildcats jumped to a 18-11 lead over the Bobcats after one quarter. The scoring came from 3-point shooting for most of the first half.

Oak Ridge pushed the pace the entire first half and dominated the boards, giving them second, third and fourth chances to put the ball into the net. By halftime, the 'Cats were ahead 38-22.

After three quarters, the Wildcats' lead was up to 61-34. The Bobcats just couldn't handle Oak Ridge's fastt-paced offensive. Oak Ridge has won 22 straight against the Bobcats.

Oak Ridge Girl's struggle, but pull out a 52-42 victory over Central

Oak Ridge Lady Wildcats got off to a slow start, trailing Central after one quarterm 16-8. The Lady Wildcats are 2-1 on the season and the Lady Bobcats come in at 4-5. Both teams are 0-1 in District 3 play.

By halftime, the Lady Wildcats were still behind 28-24. Oak Ridge has won 19 straight against the Bobcats.

Oak Ridge then came out of the locker room on a tear and went on a 22-point run to take the lead 36-32 after three quarters.

Oak Ridge is now 3-1 and 1-1 in district play with the 52-42 victory over Knox Central.

The Wildcats and Lady Wildcats traveled to McMinn County on Saturday, Dec. 11, and took on the Cherokees. The boys drop out of the ranks of the undefeated with a 72-57 loss to McMinn County and are now 5-1. The girls also suffer a 58-44 loss and fall to 3-2 on the season.