Back in 1991, the GMC Syclone, a high-performance version of the GMC Sonoma pickup truck, was released, and it became the world’s fastest production pickup truck. It’s powered by a 4.3L LB4 turbocharged V6 engine making 280 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque, mated to a 4-speed automatic transmission that sent power to all four wheels. All this power meant it was able to hit 60 mph in 4.3-seconds and complete the quarter mile in just 13.4-seconds, or just enough to beat out the Ferrari 348 ts. Read more for two videos anad additional information.

