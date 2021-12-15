What we saw as 5-star QB Ty Simpson signed with Alabama football early on signing day in his kitchen

MARTIN – Five-star Westview quarterback Ty Simpson , wearing an Alabama windbreaker and jeans, started his day eating a cinnamon twist with a side of milk as he eyed his National Letter of Intent from Alabama.

On this early Wednesday morning, there was a buzz in the Simpson household despite everyone being relatively quiet — keeping things to a whisper, or only loud enough for the person next to them to hear. That was because his younger brother Graham was still asleep.

Welcome to the first day of the early signing period, when Simpson became an Alabama football signee.

There were red and black balloons in the living room, as well as dozens of cupcakes, a couple of cakes, and his grandparents.

Jason, his dad and the UT Martin football coach, was dressed in a Martin jacket as he ate his breakfast. Julie, his mother, was dressed in an Alabama sweater, and stood in the kitchen as she waited for her sausage bread to come out of the oven.

Julie quickly went over the letter with her son before highlighting the areas where he needed to sign. At 7:20 a.m., he signed, and despite saying he wasn't nervous, a red-faced Simpson drank some milk and reflects on what he just did with a look of relief.

TY SIMPSON: 5-star Alabama signee Ty Simpson to practice with Crimson Tide ahead of bowl game

SIMPSON WRITES WHY HE CHOSE ALABAMA: I'm Ty Simpson. This is why I chose Alabama football after travelling the country

SIMPSON HELPS LEAD CHARGERS TO TITLE: Westview coach credits Ty Simpson for Chargers' TSSAA football championship: 'They rally around him'

"I'm excited and I wanted to make sure I did this correctly. I wanted to make sure they could read my name," Simpson said. "I practiced my signature a lot at school but it was cool and I have been waiting for this day for a while, and for it to finally be here it is awesome."

It has been a whirlwind the last 12 days for Simpson, who helped lead the Chargers to a 55-14 win over Hampton in the Class 2A championship on Dec. 3, to secure their first state championship. He took home the Class 2A Most Valuable Player award after completing 5 of 10 passes for 99 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed the ball 10 times for 181 yards and two touchdowns.

Simpson, the No. 3 quarterback in the country for the Class of 2022 according to the 247Sports Composite, followed that up by winning the Tennessee Gatorade Football Player of the Year on Dec. 6 hours before winning Class 2A Mr. Football honors. He completed 198 of 312 passes for 2,901 yards, 44 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He also had 1,114 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns on 132 carries.

Simpson finished getting ready for school. It was his last day of high school before graduating early.

A ceremony with friends and family was set to take place later in the day at the school as he signs and then another gathering at home with more friends and family was planned.

"It feels like my birthday because today is all about me for some odd reason. My family has been great in trying to make this day all about me," Simpson said. "It's cool for sure (the attention) because not everyone gets the attention I get, but at the same time you think to yourself, you have to still go work and make sure you be the player you want to be."

Reach Jarod Hamilton at @jhamilton@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @therealrod24.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: What we saw as 5-star QB Ty Simpson signed with Alabama football early on signing day in his kitchen