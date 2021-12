Jake Paul has aspirations of pursuing a fighter’s life in the long run, and not just in boxing. Paul so far is 4-0 in his professional boxing career and it wasn’t seen as a big of a deal until Paul knocked out former world champion of MMA Ben Askren in the first round in April this year. If the excuse of Askren being primarily a grappler was enough, Paul decided to take on former UFC Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. To the world’s surprise, Paul really did well against Woodley to secure a decision victory.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO