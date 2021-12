Universal student loan forgiveness probably isn’t coming, so it’s time to prepare for what comes next. Even as progressive legislators call on President Biden to follow through on his campaign promise to wipe away at least $10,000 of student debt per individual borrower, some 43 million people still carry a student loan balance. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki indicated in a Dec. 10 press conference that the student loan freeze set to expire at the end of January 2022 will not be extended, so those with outstanding student loans should expect their payments to return in February.

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO