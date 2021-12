Fastly's business is steadying after a major outage in Q2 caused a major revenue decline and customer attrition. The last quarter of 2021 is the exact right time to pick up growth software stocks at a much steeper bargain than they've traded at in years. As the broader market is shunning growth stocks and adopting a risk-off attitude, investors who have a long-term mindset can pick up out-of-favor names, potentially those with slight fundamental hiccups this year, and sit tight for the eventual rebound.

STOCKS ・ 15 HOURS AGO