“Put some testosterone on my a**”- Sean Strickland jokes about doing steroids with Israel Adesanya

It’s not very often unlike long ago when someone with the last name Diaz goes in a full-fledged scuffle so often, but when either Nick or Nate Diaz do happen to be in so, they always make the loud noise. While Nick is usually out of the public eye except for his appearance on any meet and greets and his Instagram, it’s Nate who’s more active in the fighting scenario, on and off stage.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO