LHP Ian Seymour (6’0 210, 23 in 2022) 2021 statistics with Low-A Charleston, High-A Bowling Green and Triple-A Durham: 55 1⁄3 IP, 1.95 ERA, 0.81 WHIP, 8.9 BB%, 40.7 K%. Seymour posted ridiculous statistics in his abbreviated platform season at Virginia Tech, and that continued in his pro debut. His season started late, but he was impressive when he finally pitched. At the end of the season, he even made a couple spot starts in Triple A and wasn’t troubled by the competition. His changeup is his best pitch. He also throws a low-90s fastball but needs to improve his breaking ball.

BASEBALL ・ 5 HOURS AGO