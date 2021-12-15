Print Edition: December 15

Following its confirmation for a January 2022 launch, Switch owners will soon be able to reserve a physical copy of Windjammers 2 as well!. Limited Run Games has revealed that it will be distributing a Nintendo Switch physical release of the sports-action title on behalf of Dotemu. Standard Edition copies will be available for $34.99 USD each over here, when pre-orders commence on 17 December 2021 (10pm ET).

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO