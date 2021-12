The United States is signalling that it will not support a legally-binding ban on the development of unmanned war machines that operate autonomously, colloquially dubbed “killer war robots”.The devices, which have reportedly already seen use in some combat zones, can be used to engage with enemy combatants and even track or kill a human target without any operator supervision.Development of such technology has long been a concern of AI ethics experts, who warn that the devices provide new opportunities for abuse and misuse. Some major companies including Tesla have vowed not to participate in the development of related tech.Last...

TECHNOLOGY ・ 11 DAYS AGO