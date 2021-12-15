ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weedsday Playlist: Rapper & Grower Sic Withit Shares 5 Songs for Your Next Smoke Sesh

Cover picture for the articleSic Withit is a cannabis grower and rapper from West Garden Grove, CA. Sic Withit started out in bands at just 10 years old and by 13, was recording his own music. Enduring traumatic trauma at a young age can be detrimental to a child's soul/mind, and when Sic Withit lost...

iconvsicon.com

The Pretty Reckless Release ‘Death By Rock And Roll’ Commentary Edition

THE PRETTY RECKLESS have released a commentary version of their No.1-charting album Death By Rock And Roll. The band and producer Jonathan Wyman offer full commentary on each of the album’s tracks on this special edition, out now. Get it here. It’s a guided tour of one of the most...
Stereogum

Drakeo The Ruler Dead At 28

The influential LA rapper Drakeo The Ruler is dead. The Los Angeles Times reports that Drakeo, born Darrell Caldwell, was stabbed Saturday backstage at the Once Upon A Time In LA festival at Banc Of California Stadium in LA’s Exposition Park neighborhood, where he was set to perform. And now journalist Jeff Weiss, who has ceaselessly chronicled Drakeo’s music career and legal battles, has confirmed Drakeo’s death at age 28.
American Songwriter

Behind The Song Lyrics: “Don’t Stop Believin'” by Journey

What if I told you the world’s favorite 1:58 AM song—“Don’t Stop Believin’”—came from a conversation between a dejected musician and his supportive parent?. Well, that’s exactly what happened with the tune and the writer of its famous chorus, Jonathan Cain, the now-71-year-old musician and longtime keyboard player and writer of the American rock band Journey.
State
California State
happymag.tv

Most Shazamed song of 2021 taken home by Aussie rapper

The world is in its TikTok era – popular music is determined by its short-form video virality, and 2021’s most Shazamed song reflects this. Gone are the days of enjoying a song because of its intricate melodies, unique rhythmic devices or just general musicality. All that matters now is if you can use a song for a short weird dance or to advertise your beauty products.
eldonnews.org

Here is your new Winter Break playlist

When it comes to music there are many styles to shape it in and there are many genres of music for those with different tastes. If fast and loud is not your thing maybe something calm and slow. Here are some of the top picks on behalf of the El Don staff.
Android Authority

How to remove a song from a playlist on Spotify

Is it time to rid your playlist of stale songs? Here's how. Whether you’ve added the wrong beat to your workout mix or you simply need a change of pace, removing music from your playlist is a basic function that everyone should understand. QUICK ANSWER. To remove a song...
celebritypage.com

Nine Songs To Add To Your Christmas Playlist

It's almost time to celebrate the holidays and we've got your back with nine songs that definitely need to be in your playlist this year. First of all, let's start with Jonas Brothers' "I Need You Christmas." The song is a piano ballad that is filled with nostalgia for the Christmas vibe. This song is a must if you're feeling lonely, nostalgic or simply ready for the holidays to begin.
Ludacris
magneticmag.com

Electronic Producer Halina Rice Presents: A Mixed Reality + Live AV Show

London-based electronic producer and all-round creative Halina Rice is set to perform a unique live performance blending electronic music with stunning reality visuals. Acclaimed for her vivid and eclectic sonic production, Halina uses creative sampling to craft evocative and melancholic soundscapes to beat-driven instrumentals. Now collaborating with an international team of designers and technologists, these live performances will blend electronic music with stunning mixed reality visuals where the artist will be mapped in real time into the live graphics. The performance will be delivered in L-ISA Immersive Hyperreal Sound by L-Acoustics.
magneticmag.com

Tale Of Us' Anyma Releases New Two-Track EP ‘Running’

Italian producer and Tale of Us brainchild, Matteo Milleri releases his brand new EP Running as part of his solo project, Anyma. The Running EP is being released through 300 Entertainment / Afterlife. Running EP is a two-part release encompassing both an NFT (Eva 0) and two releases "Running" featuring vocals from Meg Myers and "Walking." While "Running" is a club-ready banger featuring the gorgeous Nashville-born singer-songwriter Meg Myers, "Walking" sees Anyma craft a dark bass-driven electronic track accompanied by calculated grooves and percussion samples. An artist who seems to ebb and flow between energetic club bangers and emotive songwriting moments, Anyma has excelled in his solo work, showcasing a production depth that stands out as unique to his work with Tale of Us.
thegentlemansjournal.com

The Sunday Playlist: Jamie Cullum shares his top 10 tracks

The Sunday Playlist: Jamie Cullum shares his top 10 tracks. British singer-songwriter Jamie Cullum shares his musical memories and favourite songs for the Gentleman’s Journal Sunday Playlist, in association with KEF. There’s something eternally youthful about Jamie Cullum. It may be over twenty years since the singer-songwriter first brought...
magneticmag.com

Album Review: Michael Sebastian - Afiye

London-based multi-instrumentalist and electronic producer Michael Sebastian returns with his latest studio album Afiye, a follow-up to Kayanda released back in 2018. Born in Cape Town, Sebastian has managed to craft his unique sound and way of storytelling throughout his artistic journey drawing from an array of influences and genres from jazz, Afrobeat to more signature electronic sonics and drum grooves all while being led by his infectious guitar melodies.
magneticmag.com

Album Review: Leo Pol - Be Mine

Parisian producer Leo Pol has released his official debut album today titled Be Mine after the past several years of releasing long EPs and other projects. He has been a very busy producer over the past two years, putting out four different EPs as part of various different digital / vinyl series. Now here is the first full-length project from him, which features collaborations alongside Bambounou and Helsinki’s Pekko. There is also a song from his new wave alias 14 Fevrier.
magneticmag.com

Moscoman Releases New EP ‘Lost In The Sun’ With Super Flu & Budakid Remixes

Disco Halal label head Moscoman returns in full force with his infectious four-track indie-dance EP Lost In The Sun. The Israeli-born musician and all round creative has always delivered high-energy, feel-good records and the new project is all that and more. Lead single "Lost In The Sun" is a collaborative...
magneticmag.com

Lights Out Premiere: Patrick Siech - Acid Monday [Parabel]

Fresh off his recent EPs on Drumcode LTD, Patrick Siech returns to Parable with a killer 4-track EP titled Tales From The Crypt. Using the skills he's honed since the late '90s, "Acid Monday" is a bubbling and melodic techno cut. Parabel has always released quality music, and this latest EP from Patrick continues this tradition.
Kokomo Perspective

Close to Home: Songs Towards an Atypical Holiday Playlist

When the good folks at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Anchorage invited me to assemble a “non-traditional” Spotify playlist to mark the Advent season, I jumped at the opportunity. However, it didn’t take long after that to then feel a swift ripple of panic. While the playlist’s theme, “Close to Home,” generated a lot of ideas and held promise, I sat briefly frozen beyond the sub-zero temperatures dominating the past month in Alaska, caught in a grip of impostor syndrome.
MUSIC

