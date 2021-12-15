Weedsday Playlist: Rapper & Grower Sic Withit Shares 5 Songs for Your Next Smoke Sesh

Italian producer and Tale of Us brainchild, Matteo Milleri releases his brand new EP Running as part of his solo project, Anyma. The Running EP is being released through 300 Entertainment / Afterlife. Running EP is a two-part release encompassing both an NFT (Eva 0) and two releases "Running" featuring vocals from Meg Myers and "Walking." While "Running" is a club-ready banger featuring the gorgeous Nashville-born singer-songwriter Meg Myers, "Walking" sees Anyma craft a dark bass-driven electronic track accompanied by calculated grooves and percussion samples. An artist who seems to ebb and flow between energetic club bangers and emotive songwriting moments, Anyma has excelled in his solo work, showcasing a production depth that stands out as unique to his work with Tale of Us.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO