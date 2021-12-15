ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

‘Three Women’: John Patrick Amedori To Co-Star In Showtime Drama Series

By Denise Petski
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GrjJD_0dNc2V6n00

EXCLUSIVE: Dear White People alum John Patrick Amedori is set as a series regular opposite Shailene Woodley , Betty Gilpin, DeWanda Wise and Gabrielle Creevy in Showtime ’s Three Women , an hourlong drama series based on the nonfiction bestseller by Lisa Taddeo. Blair Underwood, Jason Ralph and Blair Redford also star.

In Three Women, adapted by Taddeo, a group of women are on a crash course to radically overturn their lives. Lina, a homemaker in suburban Indiana, is a decade into a passionless marriage when she embarks on an affair that quickly becomes all-consuming and transforms her life. Sloane, a glamorous entrepreneur in the Northeast, played by Wise, has a committed open marriage with Richard, until two sexy new strangers threaten their aspirational love story. Maggie (Creevy), a student in North Dakota, weathers an intense storm after accusing her married English teacher, Aaron Knodel, (Ralph) of an inappropriate relationship. Gia (Woodley), a writer grieving the loss of her family, persuades each of these three spectacular “ordinary” women to tell her their stories, and her relationships with them change the course of her life forever.

Amedori will play Jack, a seemingly short-term guy in Gia’s journey towards the final chapter of her book. But when he tries to go all in on the love of his life, it sets off a series of chaotic events that propels them both into uncharted, unsafe waters.

Three Women is executive produced by Taddeo, showrunner Laura Eason, Kathy Ciric and Emmy Rossum. Louise Friedberg has signed on to direct the first two episodes, which she will also executive produce.

Amedori is coming off a starring role as Gabe Mitchell in all four seasons of Dear White People. Previous television credits include The Good Doctor, Hindsight and Aquarius. His film work also includes Almost Famous, The Vatican Tapes, The Waiting Game, Jayne Mansfield’s Car, A Beautiful Now and After Darkness. He is repped by the Gersh Agency and Authentic Talent and Literary Management.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Alone Today’: Danny Trejo, Shannon Elizabeth & Frank Whaley Cast In Crime Drama

EXCLUSIVE: Danny Trejo (Machete), Shannon Elizabeth (American Pie) and Frank Whaley (Pulp Fiction) have joined the cast of Alone Today, an upcoming crime drama from director Wendy Wilkins. Inspired by true events, Alone Today is the story of a woman (Elizabeth) in an abusive relationship with a dirty detective (Whaley) who is helping move sex trafficked girls coming over the Mexican Border.  When attempting to save just one truck load before “disappearing forever” everything goes horribly wrong and she decides to take a different path. The project hails from Different Duck Films founder Rob Margolies (Bobcat Moretti), who will produce. The film...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Julie and the Phantoms’ Canceled By Netflix After One Season

Netflix has opted not to renew Julie and the Phantoms for a second season. Kenny Ortega, the musical dramedy’s executive producer, choreographer and director, announced the news on Instagram. “We learned this week that Netflix will not be picking us up for another season,” he wrote next to photos from the set of the show. “Although our hearts are saddened, we move on with such pride for what we accomplished as a team and the family we built while creating Julie.” (See his full post below.) The cancellation of Julie and the Phantoms, based on the Brazilian children’s seriesJulie e osFantasmas, comes...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘How We Roll’: Tahj Mowry, Rondi Reed Among 5 Cast In Pete Holmes’ CBS Comedy

EXCLUSIVE: Tahj Mowry (Baby Daddy), Rondi Reed (Mike & Molly), Judy Kain (Mad Men), Amanda Perez (On the Verge) and Matt McCarthy (The Other Guys) have been tapped for key recurring roles in How We Roll, CBS’ multi-camera bowling comedy from Crashing‘s Pete Holmes. Based on the life of professional bowler Tom Smallwood, the series stars Holmes as Tom, a stoic Midwest husband and dad who gets laid off from a car assembly line and makes the extraordinary decision to provide for his family by following his dream of becoming a professional bowler. It’s set to premiere Thursday, March 31. As a...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Patrick Bergin Cast In New Holiday Horror Thriller ‘Nutcracker’ From Executive Producer Mark L. Lester

EXCLUSIVE: Patrick Bergin (EastEnders) has been cast in new holiday horror feature Nutcracker. Filming is currently underway. Nutcracker also stars Beatrice Fletcher, Julie Stevens, Andy Dixon, May Kelly, Stephen Staley, Christopher Monplaisir, Tony Goodall, Chrissie Wunna, and Kelly Rian Sanson. The film concerns a struggling novelist who visits her family for Christmas and finds a mysterious, life-size Nutcracker doll, which soon becomes possessed and wreaks havoc. Bergin plays a shopkeeper who knows much about the dark history of the doll. Scott Jeffrey and Rebecca J. Matthews (the upcoming The Gardener, from Lionsgate/Grindstone) produce from a screenplay by Joe Knetter (Blind), based on a...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Entertainment
Deadline

Jeff Friday Media Acquires Feature Film ‘Lucid Summer’; ABFF Alum Khaled Ridgeway To Direct

EXCLUSIVE: Jeff Friday Media (JFM) has landed writer/director Khaled Ridgeway’s second film project Lucid Summer. JFM, which has a motion picture development deal with Sony Pictures, has signed on to produce the film that follows Ridgeway’s award-winning comedy-drama Death of a Telemarketer recently acquired by Sony Pictures.  With a script by Ridgeway and Noah Cooper, Lucid Summer is a dramatic psychological thriller about how a family navigates a hidden world of secrets while managing to keep secrets from one another. The film will be directed by American Black Film Festival (ABFF) alum Ridgeway. ABFF founder and JFM CEO Jeff Friday will...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Be Mine’ Drama From John Bellina, Lauren Miller Rogen & Temple Hill In Works At The CW

EXCLUSIVE: The CW has taken in for development Be Mine, a drama from writer John Bellina (iZombie), Lylas Pictures’ Lauren Miller Rogen, Temple Hill and CBS Studios. Written by Bellina and directed by Rogen, Be Mine is about four female college freshmen who discover an old ’90s board game featuring a tacky oversized pink phone and a dozen handsome “hunks” just waiting for a call. But when they drunkenly play the game, they unwittingly unleash the game’s hunks into the real world, and soon discover that these “dream guys” are total nightmares hellbent on destroying all womankind. Rogen executive produces with Jennifer Ray for Lylas Pictures. Bellina co-executive produces. Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey and Adam Fishbach executive produce for Temple Hill. CBS Studios is the studio. Bellina wrote on The CW’s iZombie, and most recently sold the feature A Wedding To Die For to Netflix, starring Roselyn Sánchez and Eric Winter. Bellina is repped by Matt Baldovsky and Milorad Dragicevic at UTA and attorney Matt Levy at Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush & Kaller, LLP. Rogen and Lylas Pictures are repped by CAA and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson LLP. Temple Hill is repped by UTA and attorney Logan Clare.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Chaley Rose, Pete Ploznek And Heather Morris To Star In Indie Thriller ‘The Bodyguard’

EXCLUSIVE: Chaley Rose, Pete Ploznek and Heather Morris have been set to star in The Bodyguard, an indie thriller from The Ninth House, the production banner whose credits include Lifetime’s List of a Lifetime, the breast cancer drama that was just nominated for a Critics Choice Award. Jake Helgren, who runs Ninth House with Autumn Federici, wrote and will direct Bodyguard. The plot centers on pop star Eden Chase (Rose), who is almost kidnapped by a crazed fan. She enlists the help of handsome, brooding bodyguard Jackson Reed (Ploznek) to move into her home and become her full-time security. When Jackson...
MOVIES
Deadline

Carol Mendelsohn Developing Remake Of Swedish Series ‘Heder’ For NBC & Coroner Drama ‘Body Farm’ For CBS

Carol Mendelsohn, the former showrunner of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, has scored a pair of broadcast development sales. Mendelsohn, who is working with Dick Wolf on Law & Order spinoff For The Defense, is remaking Swedish legal drama Heder for NBC and developing coroner crime drama Body Farm for CBS. The projects come from Carol Mendelsohn Productions’ overall deal with Universal Television. Heder, which is based on an idea from The Bridge actor Sofia Helin, is being adapted as Honor. Jamie Pachino, who has co-exec produced series including The Brave and Sneaky Pete, is writing and exec producing with former NCIS star Maria...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Ralph
Person
Blair Underwood
Person
Jayne Mansfield
Person
Blair Redford
Person
Betty Gilpin
Person
John Patrick Amedori
Person
Shailene Woodley
Person
Emmy Rossum
Deadline

‘Stillwater’: Read The Screenplay For Tom McCarthy’s Long-In-The-Works Dramatic Thriller Starring Matt Damon

Editors note: Deadline’s Read the Screenplay series debuts and celebrates the scripts of films that will be factors in this year’s movie awards race. In Stillwater, a father’s tense relationship with his daughter is tested by unfathomable circumstances. Matt Damon stars as Bill, a man from Stillwater, OK who travels to France to visit his daughter, Allison (Abigail Breslin). While studying abroad, Allison was convicted of murdering her roommate, Lina. Allison was innocent, but an unforgiving French media contributed to her conviction. Bill stays in Marseilles while visiting Allison in prison. In France, Bill befriends Virginie (Camille Cottin) who helps him navigate the...
STILLWATER, OK
Deadline

Bridget Hanley Dies: ‘Here Come The Brides’ Star, Prolific TV Actress Was 80

Bridget Hanley, star of the late ’60s TV western Here Come The Brides, died Wednesday. The 80-year-old actress had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and was living at the Motion Picture and Television Fund Wasserman Campus in Woodland Hills, according to the local paper in Edmunds, Washington, where she grew up. Hanley played the female lead, Candy Pruitt, on ABC’s Brides from 1968-1970. Her character was the love interest of Jeremy Bolt — teen heartthrob Bobby Sherman. Bolt’s brother on the show was played by David Soul, who would soon find fame on Starsky & Hutch. The show was loosely based...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Christina Hendricks Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed six-time Emmy-nominated actress Christina Hendricks in all areas. Hendricks is best known for playing Joan Holloway in the Emmy Award-winning AMC series Mad Men, for which she received six consecutive Emmy nominations. Most recently, she starred in NBC’s Good Girls opposite Mae Whitman and Retta. Additionally, she can be seen in Amazon Prime’s The Romanoffs opposite Isabelle Hupport and Tin Star opposite Tim Roth, as well as the Ben Stiller/Red Hour-produced series Another Period for Comedy Central. On the big screen, Hendricks can recently be seen in Disney/Pixar’s Toy Story 4 and in An American Woman opposite Sienna Miller, produced by Ridley Scott for Roadside Attractions. Previously, she can be seen as one of the leads of Julian Fellowes’ Crooked House opposite Glenn Close; in Bad Santa 2opposite Billy Bob Thornton.  Hendricks will continue to be represented by LINK Entertainment Howard Fishman at Hirsch, Wallerstein, Hayyum, Matlof & Fishman, and Narrative.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Bob’s Burgers’ Actor Jay Johnston Benched Over Alleged Participation In Capitol Riot

Jay Johnston, who voiced Bob Belcher’s (H. Jon Benjamin) business rival Jimmy Pesto in 43 episodes of Bob’s Burgers, has been sidelined from the Fox animated series due to his alleged involvement in the January 6 Capitol Riot. The Daily Beast reported Friday about Johnston’s indefinite hiatus from the series. While any possible involvement of Johnston in the events of the 6th is unclear, he’s allegedly seen in multiple photos captured at the scene last year by the FBI. Thus far, the actor has been neither arrested nor charged in connection to the riot. Sources confirm to Deadline that Johnston, who had...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drama Series#Showtime#English#The Waiting Game#Afte
Deadline

‘SNL’: Tom Hanks, Tina Fey, Steve Martin & Martin Short Kick Off Audience-Free Christmas Show

Tom Hanks was joined by some familiar faces in a surprise appearance opening a Covid-hit Saturday Night Live hosted by Paul Rudd. The actor kicked off the show, which earlier today revealed it had sent home much of its cast and crew due to rising infections in New York, and was joined by Tina Fey, Steve Martin and Martin Short. Cast member Kenan Thompson also featured. “We’ll have a good time,” he said. Hanks said that they had originally planned some festivities to welcome Rudd to the five-timer club, which Hanks said he started, just like he started Covid, joked Fey. “Thank you surviving...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Hulu Hires Overbrook’s Dougie Cash For Drama Role, Promotes Comedy Exec Kelci Parker

Hulu is bolstering its scripted ranks. The streamer has hired Overbrook Entertainment exec Dougie Cash for its drama team and promoted Kelci Parker on the comedy side. Cash becomes VP Drama, Hulu Originals. He was previously VP Development at Overbrook, where he served as a producer on All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and Cobra Kai. Prior to that, he worked in post-production at Sony Pictures Entertainment and in production at MTV on shows such as MADE and Teen Mom. He will report to Head of Drama Sasha Silver. Parker becomes VP Comedy, Hulu Originals. Parker joined Hulu in 2020 and has...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Better Things’ Season 5 Premiere Date Set; Final Run For Pamela Adlon’s FX Comedy

Here’s wishing you the bluest sky, Better Things. FX said today that the fifth and final season of its comedy written, directed and produced by and star Pamela Adlon will premiere at 10 p.m. Monday, February 28. It also will stream on Hulu. The FX Productions show’s ending run focuses on “the road ahead” for  Sam Fox (Adlon), so devoted to her life as a working actor and single mother as she navigates three coming-of-age daughters, the challenges of her chosen career and her mother’s increasing signs of aging — as well as her own. As each of the Fox women head into...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Family Comedy From ‘The Neighborhood’s Malik S., Cedric the Entertainer, Wendi Trilling & Kapital In Works At CBS

EXCLUSIVE: CBS is developing The Monroes & Tony, a multi-camera family comedy from The Neighborhood team of writer and actor Malik S., star/executive producer Cedric The Entertainer, production companies Kapital Entertainment and TrillTV, and studio, CBS Studios. Written by Malik, The Monroes & Tony revolves around an ambitious but everyday guy who creates a blended family between his 9-year-old stepson, new wife, and her superstar ex-husband who, despite his fame and wealth, misses the connection of family. Malik executive produces with Kaplan via Kapital Entertainment, Trilling via her TrillTV, Cedric and Eric Rhone for Bird and a Bear Entertainment, and Peter Principato...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Deadline

Eve Babitz Dies: Writer And Avatar Of LA Cultural Scene Was 78

Eve Babitz, a writer and once-and-future “it” girl closely identified with the 1960s and early-’70s in Los Angeles, has died at 78. Relatives confirmed her death on social media as well as to the Associated Press, but did not specify a cause. Part-West Coast wild child, part-boho intellectual, Eve once described herself as a “stacked eighteen-year-old blonde on Sunset Boulevard… who is also a writer.” A famous image from 1963 shows her playing chess against Dadaist artist and writer Marcel Duchamp, with Babitz completely naked and Duchamp fully clothed. As a writer and creative muse, Babitz had a wide-ranging impact, drawing comparisons to...
MUSIC
Deadline

Charlie Cox, Olga Kurylenko & Oona Chaplin Star In Netflix Spy Drama Series ‘Treason’ From Matt Charman

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix is heading into spy territory. The streamer has ordered six-part drama Treason, starring Quantum of Solace star Olga Kurylenko, Game of Thrones star Oona Chaplin and Daredevil star Charlie Cox. The series comes from Oscar-nominated Bridge of Spies screenwriter Matt Charman. The drama follows Adam Lawrence, trained and groomed by MI6, whose career seems set. But when the past catches up with him in the form of Kara, a Russian spy with whom he shares a complicated past, he is forced to question everything and everyone in his life. A triangular relationship forms between Kara, Adam and his wife, Maddy; three people...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Kangol Kid Dies: UTFO Rapper Was 55

Kangol Kid, the rapper who was part of influential hip-hop group UTFO, died at a Long Island hospital on Saturday morning following a battle with colon cancer, his publicist Lion Lindwedel has confirmed to the New York Times. He was 55. Born in Brooklyn on August 10, 1966 as Shaun Shiller Fequiere, Kid rose to fame in the ’80s as part of the group otherwise known as Untouchable Force Organization, the other members of which were Doctor Ice, Educated Rapper and Mix Master Ice. Between 1985 and 1991, they released albums including UTFO, Skeezer Pleezer, Lethal, Doin’ It! and Bag It & Bone It, finding hits in such singles as “Roxanne, Roxanne” and “Ya Cold Wanna Be with Me.” Kid earned his moniker given his penchant for wearing Kangol hats—later striking a sponsorship deal with the company. Following his time with UTFO, he’d go on to write and produce for the rap group Whistle and other artists. Kangol Kid was also known for his efforts to raise breast cancer awareness through his charity, the Mama Luke Foundation, which led him to become the first rapper honored by the American Cancer Society in 2012. Plans for a memorial have not yet been disclosed.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Head Of the Class’ Reboot Canceled By HBO Max After One Season

EXCLUSIVE: HBO Max has opted not to renew its Head of the Class series reboot for a second season. The news comes a little over a month after the entire 10-episode first season of the followup was released on the streamer Nov. 4. The multi-camera series, from executive producer Bill Lawrence and executive producers/showrunners Amy Pocha and Seth Cohen, launched to OK reviews (67% on Rotten Tomatoes.) “We will not be moving forward with a second season of Head of the Class, an HBO Max spokesperson said in a statement to Deadline. “We were grateful to work with Bill, Amy, and Seth...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Deadline

33K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy