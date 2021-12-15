ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

The Child Tax Credit has supported these families. They're worried about what's next

deltanews.tv
 3 days ago

The monthly Child Tax Credit from the federal...

www.deltanews.tv

Comments / 0

Related
myarklamiss.com

Here’s what has to happen for child tax credit payments to continue in 2022

(WJW) – The final child tax credit payment of 2021 hits accounts this week. As it stands right now, payments will not continue into 2022. However, if the Build Back Better act passes the Senate, it would extend the child tax credits for direct payments in 2022. The House approved an initial version last month.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
WDBJ7.com

Senator Kaine champions continuation of Child Tax Credit to support workforce

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - US Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) has launched a child tax credit stories website for families in Virginia to share how the credit payments have helped them. The motivation behind this measure is to extend the Child Tax Credit as part of the Build Back Better bill. Without action by Congress, the credits will end December 15.
ROANOKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Child Tax Credit#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships

Comments / 0

Community Policy