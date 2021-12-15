ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock County, WI

Former Rock County deputy charged with sex crimes against children

By WTVO
 4 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — Former Rock County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Gary Huber, 34, has been charged with 10 counts of sex crimes against children.

According to the sheriff’s department, the alleged crimes happened prior to his hiring in August 2015.

When the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation was investigating, Huber resigned from the force in July 2021.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice issued a warrant for his arrest on December 9th. Huber was arrested in Indiana on December 13th, 2021.

Huber is charged with first-degree child sexual assault / sexual contact with a child under age 13, repeated sexual assault of a child, child enticement, causing a child under age 13 to view or listen to sexual activity, and exposing intimate parts to a child, in crimes allegedly committed to multiple children between 2010 and 2016.

