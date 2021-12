During the Sorghum Checkoff’s annual December meeting, leaders of the United Sorghum Checkoff Program (USCP) elected Charles Ray Huddleston of Celina, Texas as the 2022 Chairman along with three additional elected officers. Meanwhile, four directors were sworn in to complete their appointment or reappointment to the board by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary, Tom Vilsak. All four appointees will serve three-year terms starting December 2021 and ending December 2024.

ECONOMY ・ 14 HOURS AGO