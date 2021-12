EXCLUSIVE: The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula will be back for another go-round. AMC Networks’ streaming service Shudder has renewed the hit drag competition series for a fifth season. The renewal comes ahead of the final two episodes of season four, with the finale, which will crown the world’s next drag supermonster and award the season’s $100,000 grand prize, debuting Tuesday, December 21. In the seven weeks since it premiered, The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula season 4 has been the most watched program on Shudder, according to the streamer. “We are so thrilled to be celebrating the monumental success of season 4 with our new...

