Movies

Fantastic Beasts 3 Looks Amazing So Far

By Tom Foster
TVOvermind
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile it’s uplifting to see that not much has changed in terms of the cast, apart from exchanging Mads Mikkelsen for Johnny Depp, one has to wonder how far ahead things are going to be pushed in terms of the Harry Potter story now that things are progressing toward the war...

tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

Person
Mads Mikkelsen
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Dan Fogler
