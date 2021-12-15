Fantastic Beasts 3 Looks Amazing So Far

Keeping Up Appearances is a British TV classic. Often considered one of the best sitcoms to have ever been released in the United Kingdom, Keeping Up Appearances tells the story of a lower-middle-class social climber, Hyacinth Bucket (“it’s pronounced ‘bouquet,'” she’d emphatically remind you), as she desperately tries to elevate her status and gain approval of whom she thinks are upper-class people. The show was created by Roy Clarke in 1990 and starred Dame Patricia Routledge as Hyacinth Bucket, Clive Swift as Richard Bucket, Josephine Tewson as Liz Warden, Judy Cornwell as Daisy, Geoffrey Hughes as Onslow, Mary Millar as Rose, and David Griffin as Emmet Hawksworth. In 2016, Clarke wrote Young Hyacinth, a prequel to his original series, which portrays the early life of then-Hyacinth Walton. In an interview with Gold UK TV, Patricia Routledge, who was made a dame in 2017, explained how she was able to snag the role of Hyacinth Bucket. “I was sent a pile of scripts by the director. I read them and immediately thought to myself: I can net this woman up. It was very clear to me what she was and that I could really sink my teeth into the part. But I didn?t expect it to take off the way it did.” In the same interview, she was also asked whether there are similarities between Hyacinth and her, which she quickly dismissed. “Apart from two arms, two legs, two eyes, a nose and a mouth, I sincerely hope not! It’s what acting’s all about. Just because I may play a murderer doesn’t mean I have to commit a murder, you just play a part.” It’s been years more than 25 years since the last Keeping Up Appearances aired on TV. If a reboot were to happen of the series, with a new cast but the same, old characters, which actors should play them on screen? Here are a few suggestions for actors who’d fit well in a hypothetical Keeping Up Appearances reboot.

