Don’t let the top spot fool you, a $10.5M domestic opening and $15M global for Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story is pretty bad. The easy comparison, both in terms of target demographics and genre, would be In the Heights, but that had an $11.5M launch and a simultaneous HBO Max release. The plus side is that it’s very much in the Oscars race and will be a big part of the conversation for weeks, if not months. December is a busy month, and some will look for counterprogramming to stuff like Spider-Man: No Way Home, which opens in a few days.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO