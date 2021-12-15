ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' former LA bachelor pad hits the market at $14.5 million – complete with five bedrooms, six bathrooms, an infinity pool and sweeping views across exclusive 90210 zip code

By Jessica Rach For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The lavish LA mansion which belonged to rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs in his heydey has hit the market with a staggering $14.5 million price tag.

Located in the exclusive Beverly Crest neighborhood, which boasts the prestigious 90210 zip code and is home to Denzell Washington and Sylvester Stallone, the property has five bedrooms, six bathrooms and a stunning infinity pool with sweeping views across the Santa Monica mountains.

Diddy, who revealed this year that he had changed his middle name to Love in another one of the rapper's famous reinventions, lived at the impressive home from 2008 to 2013.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hxb18_0dNc1otV00
The lavish LA mansion which belonged to rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs in his heydey has hit the market with a staggering $14.5 million price tag
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AFY1I_0dNc1otV00
 Diddy, who revealed this year that he had changed his middle name to Love in another one of the rapper's famous reinventions, lived at the impressive home from 2008 to 2013. He is seen at the pre-Grammy gala in 2020
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1idbwk_0dNc1otV00
The bedroom boasts stunning views and a balcony looking across Los Angeles as well as wood floors and a huge bed
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35jBrx_0dNc1otV00
One of the six bathrooms shows spectacular views and blue skies while the interior boasts clean white marble

Set across three floors, the white-washed 2004 building boasts light and airy open-plan living, with huge windows and outdoors spaces making it ideal for entertaining.

Modern fireplaces, lounge areas and an impressive walk-in closet are among the highlights of the home, listed by Top Ten Real Estates.

Diddy was living at the property when he starred in the TV movie A Raisin in the Sun, won BET awards for Diddy-Dirty Money and Hello Good Morning.

At the time he also won multiple MTV awards, developed several clothing lines, opened two restaurants and a very successful liquor business.

Convenient for entertaining and late-night munchies, the well-equipped kitchen is located on the middle floor, while am arial view shows sun loungers across various balconies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PVzHa_0dNc1otV00
The kitchen diner is located on the middle floor and is ideal for entertaining or hiring a private chef
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=471cEM_0dNc1otV00
Another stunning space is the living room which houses various reading nooks and seating areas along with a wrap-around balcony
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35nu2p_0dNc1otV00
Elsewhere another of the five bedrooms has stunning floor to ceiling windows and space for a whole sofa along with the ultra king sized bed
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fEaNt_0dNc1otV00
Another living area is made cosy with the addition of a fireplace and a terrace area outside perfect for dining

The home is large enough for a sizeable family, which is lucky as Diddy is father to a total of six children with various partners.

The hitmaker welcomed his oldest son, Justin, in 1993 with his former partner, Misa Hylton.

He later began an on-again-off-again relationship with Kimberly Porter, which came to an end in 2007.The former couple welcomed a son named Christian, as well as Jessie and D'Lila during their time together.

The rapper also served as a stepfather for Quincy Brown, Porter's older child and son of producer Al B. Sure!

Diddy welcomed Chance, whom he shares with Sarah Chapman, shortly before the birth of his twin daughters.

Porter notably passed away in 2018 following a battle with pneumonia, and Diddy publicly mourned the loss of his former partner during an interview with Essence, where he also spoke about spending more time with his children.

The performer also told the media outlet that he was happy about his home life and grateful for the support of his loved ones.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vSjiU_0dNc1otV00
Elsewhere another of the bathrooms has marble interiors, a gold detail finish and a waterfall style showerhead
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pkVEH_0dNc1otV00
Located in the exclusive Beverly Crest neighborhood, which boasts the prestigious 90210 zip code and is home to Denzell Washington and Sylvester Stallone, the property has five bedrooms, six bathrooms and a stunning infinity pool with sweeping views across the Santa Monica mountains
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vAlDs_0dNc1otV00
The living areas are furnished with minimal furniture to let the views speak for themselves
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d1JA0_0dNc1otV00
Another kitchen boasts a large marble island, huge fridge and smaller dining area for intimate meals
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RtmhL_0dNc1otV00
Every fashion fan's dream: A walk-in closet comes complete with seating area and plenty of space for designer clothes

