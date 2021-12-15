ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Macron defends his actions, eyes French presidential race

NWI.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron said he made France's economy stronger and sought to show he is not out-of-touch with ordinary people in a long interview Wednesday night on national television, which appears as a bid to boost his popularity ahead of April’s presidential election....

www.nwitimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Will France's Hillary Clinton become their first female president

Presidential candidate Valerie Pecresse might compare herself to Angela Merkel and Margaret Thatcher, but the unappealing truth is she is more like Clinton ? a figure completely entrenched in the establishment. The sands are shifting rapidly in the run-up to the French presidential election, set for April 10 and 24...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Buren
Person
Valérie Pécresse
Person
Yannick Jadot
Person
Emmanuel Macron
ONE

French Presidency of the EU: Our wishlist to Emmanuel Macron

In a few days, France will take over the Presidency of the Council of the European Union (EU). In this Christmas period, we, ONE Youth Ambassadors from across Europe, have only one wish: to put an end to extreme poverty and inequality in the world, which are constantly increasing. For this wish to come true, Mr. President, here are three goals you can help us reach.
POLITICS
whmi.com

Far-right pundit vies for French presidential office

(NEW YORK) -- On Sunday, Eric Zemmour, a former journalist and far-right political pundit with tough views on immigration had his first campaign rally as candidate for the French presidential election. Zemmour announced the creation of his own political party, "Reconquête," or "Reconquest," which had already garnered 20,000 supporters in two days, according to French media outlet, BFMTV.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Gazette

French right-wing presidential candidate attacked by protester during his first campaign event

A French presidential candidate was attacked by a protester on Sunday night, less than a week after announcing his run for office. Eric Zemmour was about to deliver a speech at a rally in the Paris suburb of Villepinte when he was grabbed by a man and placed in a headlock before security officers dragged him away. The attack resulted in Zemmour getting his wrist injured, with a doctor ordering him to rest for nine days, according to the Washington Post.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#French President#Economy#Ap#Lci#Insee#Pro European
AFP

France's new right-wing presidential nominee surges in polls

The new presidential nominee of France's right-wing Republican party Valerie Pecresse has surged in the polls, two surveys showed on Tuesday, with one indicating President Emmanuel Macron losing for the first time. Pecresse, who is bidding to be France's first woman president, started the nominating process as a rank outsider but was picked by party members on Saturday after performing strongly in four televised debates. While Pecresse would trail Macron in April's first round by 20 percent to his 23 percent, she would win a second run-off by 52 points to 48, the Elabe group survey published on Tuesday evening indicated. The poll marks the first time Macron, 43, has been shown losing since campaigning started in earnest. It also underlines the threat Pecresse poses to far-right leader Marine Le Pen, who was previously seen as Macron's closest rival.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

US Senate confirms Bauer as envoy to France

The US Senate on Saturday confirmed veteran diplomat Denise Campbell Bauer as the country's next ambassador to France. Bauer, 57, served as the US ambassador to Belgium between 2013 and 2017 and is also known as a nonprofit leader and advocate for women in politics. Bauer's confirmation comes as Washington seeks to mend fences with Paris after a bitter row over a scrapped submarine deal. Nominated by President Joe Biden in July, Bauer was confirmed by the Senate during a marathon series of votes in the early hours of Saturday.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Elections
Reuters

France's Macron cancels Mali trip over new COVID wave

PARIS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron has cancelled a Dec. 20-21 trip to Mali to visit French troops due to France's deteriorating health situation over the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, his office said on Friday. "This decision was taken in order for there to be coherence...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Merkel rival wins leadership of German conservatives

Friedrich Merz, a die-hard opponent of Angela Merkel within Germany's conservative CDU, was elected party chief on Friday, marking a new direction after its disastrous defeat in September's election. The veteran right-winger, 66, won 62.1 percent of the vote in a ballot of around 250,000 CDU members, decisively beating more moderate rivals Norbert Roettgen on 25.8 percent and Helge Braun on 12.1 percent. He will replace Merkel ally Armin Laschet, who led the CDU-CSU bloc to its worst-ever result in the September general election with just 24.1 percent of the vote as Merkel prepared to retire after 16 years in power. "I will of course stand for the party in its entirety and deal with all the issues that our party feels are important," Merz said as the result of the vote was announced in Berlin.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

EU faces nuclear rift in decision on energy funds, future

The leaders of the European Union’s two most important nations faced reporters together during a joint news conference early Friday, a show of unity at the end of the EU's final summit of the year.Then two words - “nuclear energy” - intervened. Heading into the Christmas week, atomic power is a topic on which France and Germany broadly differ, and one that has become a big thorn in the side of the EU as the 27-nation bloc decides whether to include nuclear-generated energy among the economic activities that qualify for sustainable investment.German Chancellor Olaf Scholz who took office...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Le Grand Depart: How Britons queued for miles to try and get into France before ban on all tourists began at midnight

Britons desperate to reach mainland Europe queued for miles late into the night in a desperate bid to enter France before the strict midnight ban on all tourists was imposed. Dramatic photographs showed row upon row of congested traffic attempting to enter the port of Dover last night, waiting right up until the final moment to try and gain passage to France.
TRAVEL
Reuters

France brings forward third COVID-19 vaccine shot

PARIS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - France will from next month reduce the time between second and third COVID-19 vaccination injections to four months and require people to show proof of vaccination to enter some venues, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Friday. The gap between shots is currently five months...
TRAVEL
Reuters

France's Beaune: fishing row with Britain still not resolved

PARIS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - France has obtained 93% of the post-Brexit fishing licences it claims from Britain and will now ask the European Commission to put further pressure on London, French Minister for European Affairs Clement Beaune said on Friday. Maritime Minister Annick Giradin said France was still missing...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Germany's CDU party elects Friedrich Merz, 66, new leader

BERLIN, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Germany's centre-right Christian Democrats elected Friedrich Merz their leader to follow Armin Laschet, who lost September's national election to Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats. Merz, a right-winger, is popular with party membership and has promised a break with the centrist course pursued by Angela Merkel...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

EU hopes to avoid Ukraine war with talks, sanctions threat

A summit of European Union leaders on Thursday will focus on avoiding a Russian military invasion into neighboring Ukraine with threats of unprecedented sanctions for Moscow and the promise of diplomatic talks. The Russian military buildup on Ukraine's border is taking center stage at the summit of the EU's 27 leaders, with a plea from Ukraine's president to start imposing more sanctions before any possible incursion rather than after the border has been crossed.“Maybe there are some open channels for some serious negotiations” over the coming days, said Prime Minister Janez Jansa of Slovenia, which holds the EU presidency,...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy