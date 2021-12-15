ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Burnley vs Watford becomes the latest Premier League match to be postponed - less than three hours before kick-off - after Claudio Ranieri's side suffer a Covid outbreak

By Nathan Salt For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Watford's trip to face Burnley tonight has become the latest Premier League match to be called off following a Covid outbreak.

Just three hours before Claudio Ranieri's side were due to play a crucial game in the battle to avoid relegation at Turf Moor it was confirmed there had been an outbreak in Watford's squad which left them with an 'insufficient number' of players.

Manchester United saw their game with Brentford on Tuesday postponed while there have been outbreaks at Tottenham, Aston Villa, Leicester and Brighton in recent weeks. Norwich also had one case of a player affected.

Burnley-Watford becomes the third Premier League match to be postponed this season to a Covid outbreak. United's game at Brentford and Tottenham against Brighton were the other fixtures.

A Premier League statement read: 'It is with regret the Premier League Board has postponed Burnley FC's home fixture against Watford FC, due to be played this evening (Wednesday 15 December) at 7.30pm.

'The decision was taken following guidance from medical advisers due to an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak within Watford's squad. As a result, the club has an insufficient number of First Team players available to fulfil the match.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TAI7Q_0dNc1ib900
Claudio Ranieri's Watford became the latest Premier League side to suffer a Covid outbreak
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rPTeV_0dNc1ib900
Watford were due to kick off at Burnley in three hours before the call was made to postpone
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3utcvP_0dNc1ib900
Burnley-Watford is the third Premier League match to be postponed this season due to Covid
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pV8K3_0dNc1ib900

'The Premier League understands this decision will disappoint and frustrate fans who were due to attend this evening's game and apologises for the inconvenience and disruption caused at such short notice.

'In considering any application to postpone, the Board considers a range of sporting and medical factors. Each decision is taken on a case-by-case basis with everyone's health of utmost importance.

'In light of the recent rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Premier League has reintroduced Emergency Measures. These include protocols such as more frequent testing, wearing face coverings while indoors, observing social distancing and limiting treatment time.'

Soon after news of the latest postponement, Millwall confirmed that their Sky Bet Championship clash with Preston North End on Saturday is also off due to a Covid outbreak.

'Millwall Football Club can confirm that its Sky Bet Championship match against Preston North End this Saturday 18 December has been postponed,' a statement on their website read.

'This is due to a significant number of positive COVID-19 cases within the playing squad and support staff.

'At present, only a minority of those who have returned positive test results are experiencing any sort of symptoms and they are very mild at worst. The decision to postpone has been made following extensive dialogue with the EFL, Public Health England and the club's safety advisory group.'

The Premier League have looked to act swiftly in the last seven days to respond to the threat posed by the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

The top flight announced a record 42 positive tests across two testing cycles last week. They anticipate the number of cases will continue to rise and matches to be thrown into jeopardy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mqbd8_0dNc1ib900
Fans had already travelled for the game and the Premier League apologised for the late call
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uFIGN_0dNc1ib900
Manchester United returned positive tests and their game vs Brentford on Tuesday was off

On Tuesday Premier League clubs agreed to test players up to nine times a week in an attempt to hold back the tidal wave of Covid-19 caused by the Omicron variant and prevent a shut down in the top flight.

The transmissibility of the new variant and its prevalence among younger people poses a significant challenge to football clubs, where staff and players work in close proximity.

Mindful of the risk, the Premier League has sought to stay ahead of what Prime Minister Boris Johnson described on Monday as a tidal wave of Covid cases about to wash across the country.

As well as demanding all clubs return to last season's strict protocols involving mask-wearing and social distancing at stadiums and training grounds, the Premier League has now asked clubs to adopt daily lateral flow tests for each player and two PCR tests each week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E4rPd_0dNc1ib900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jZvZQ_0dNc1ib900
Government advisor Jonathan Van-Tam has repeatedly encouraged players to get jabbed
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vZd2A_0dNc1ib900
Richarlison has received his jab but Premier League clubs have lagged in vaccination battle

There is a fear that a return to emergency protocol may not be enough to prevent further postponements with the transmissibility of the Omicron variant so fast.

The Government and its scientific advisers have made clear that significant protection from Omicron requires double vaccination and a booster jab.

However, Premier League clubs remain dependent upon tests to prevent Omicron forcing further postponements because players have been slow to take up vaccines.

The current level of vaccination among top flight players is unknown, but the last figures to be released were in October when 68 per cent had received a double vaccination and 81 per cent had had a single dose.

The rate of vaccination picked up sharply in October following a concerted campaign by the league and clubs. It saw the proportion of double-jabbed players leap from one third to two thirds that month.

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Why Arsenal's Aubameyang was stripped of captain's armband by Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has taken a strong and decisive measure by removing striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the club captaincy after his 'latest disciplinary breach.'. The club announced the decision on Dec. 14, with the breach cited as the reason for the decision. The Gabon international was previously dropped by...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mikel Arteta confirms allegation of racial abuse in Arsenal’s victory at Leeds

Leeds are braced for a Premier League investigation after Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta confirmed some of his players had been racially abused by a fan during his side’s 4-1 win at Elland Road.Gabriel Martinelli’s first-half brace and further goals from Bukayo Saka and substitute Emile Smith Rowe secured Arteta’s impressive side a third straight league win.The Gunners cashed in against a depleted Leeds side, who were without 10 first team players through injury and suspension, but the Londoners’ classy display was marred by football’s latest racist incident.Arteta said: “Yes, unfortunately I can confirm that. It was reported to the stadium...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Trent celebrates Liverpool win, Eriksen bids farewell – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 17.FootballLiverpool players celebrated their victory over Newcastle.😝 pic.twitter.com/NRA6xANFVS— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 17, 2021Not bad.... not bad at all 😁 🚀 pic.twitter.com/BK6rSlMfgO— Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) December 16, 2021Another win at Anfield 🥶❤️ #YNWA pic.twitter.com/ozPhVNKNVL— Ibrahima Konate (@IbrahimaKonate_) December 16, 2021Inter Milan said a fond farewell to Christian Eriksen.📸 | CHRIS ALL THE BEST, @ChrisEriksen8! We've experienced some unforgettable moments together 🖤💙 pic.twitter.com/b7HrUzh8WO— Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter_en) December 17, 2021Kylian Mbappe...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Premier League managers to discuss Covid-19 crisis at Monday meeting

Premier League managers will convene on Monday to discuss the Covid-19 crisis engulfing the competition, with Newcastle boss Eddie Howe saying the top flight’s integrity is on a knife edge.Five of this weekend’s 10 scheduled matches have already been postponed due to positive Covid tests, and Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard revealed a meeting was being organised by the league early next week to tackle the club bosses’ “concerns and unanswered questions”, in particular around the criteria used by the Premier League board to grant approval to a postponement.Magpies manager Howe is worried the incomplete fixture list makes the league...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Claudio Ranieri
Daily Mail

SPORTS AGENDA: Christian Horner left Mercedes staff STUNNED with bold paddock visit after controversial win in Abu Dhabi, while Pep Guardiola lifts spirits at vaccination centre in Manchester with impromptu booster visit

Pep Guardiola amazed people at the vaccination centre next to the Etihad Stadium when he strolled in recently and asked for his booster jab. The visit was unplanned and unscheduled. Staff were thrilled — and happy to oblige. The tennis centre at the complex has been operating as a...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Brentford And Tottenham#The Premier League Board#Burnley Fc#Watford Fc#First Team#Millwall
The Independent

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Arsenal striker is not available to face Leeds, Mikel Arteta confirms

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is not yet ready to bring back former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang into the team.Aubameyang has been stripped of the armband and left out of the last two Premier League games, the club having taken stern disciplinary action after the Gabon forward reportedly returned late from a trip abroad to visit his ill mother.Alexandre Lacazette captained the side as the Gunners beat West Ham on Wednesday night to move back up into the top four.Arteta confirmed Aubameyang would also not be considered for Saturday’s trip to Leeds as speculation continues over whether the 32-year-old has played his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea’s system short-circuited against Everton and is in need of a reset

After a match spent furiously huffing and puffing from his technical area, berating his side’s every poor decision and wasted pass in a constant monologue, Thomas Tuchel was finally lost for words. “Today is a freak result for this kind of match,” he protested. “So where to start? Where to point the finger?”In truth though, for all Chelsea’s relentless, almost machine-like success under the German, the pain of their inexplicable draw against an injury-stricken Everton was achingly familiar. A system ordinarily and obsessively fine-tuned to perfection, there is no escaping that Tuchel’s side has been short-circuiting in recent...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Harry Kane is 'lucky' not to have been sent off for a wild lunge on Andrew Robertson in Tottenham's showdown with Liverpool, warns Gary Neville... as Jamie Redknapp claims being England captain may have spared him red

Harry Kane was lucky not to see red for a wild lunge that floored Liverpool's Andrew Robertson just minutes after the Tottenham talisman had scored in Sunday's Premier League showdown, Jamie Redknapp and Gary Neville have argued. Tottenham had taken a 13th-minute lead through Kane shortly before he left the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Booing happens – Thomas Tuchel won’t take flak from Chelsea fans personally

Thomas Tuchel has vowed not to take Chelsea fans’ frustrations personally as the boss bids to lift the Blues out of a mini slump.Chelsea have slipped four points behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League table after recording just three wins across their last seven top-flight outings.The Blues will face Wolves at Molinuex on Sunday, provided the Stamford Bridge squad pass Saturday’s Covid tests in sufficient numbers.NG. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/uvy12S3xZh— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 18, 2021And Tuchel remains adamant the results will swing back in the right direction, given his side’s continued positive performances.Chelsea were booed off by some fans...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Bruno Lage dismisses suggestions it is a good time to be playing Chelsea

Wolves head coach Bruno Lage dismissed suggestions this is the right time to take on Chelsea as he revealed Fabio Silva and Yerson Mosquera have tested positive for coronavirus.Chelsea sat atop the Premier League at the start of the month but are now below Manchester City and Liverpool in the standings after a mini-blip that has seen the European champions take four points from their last three games.Yet Lage, whose eighth-placed Wolves are only five points adrift of the top-four, is wary of drawing any confidence from the Blues’ recent run ahead of Thomas Tuchel’s side’s scheduled visit to Molineux...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

No benefit from circuit breaker if players don’t get jabbed – Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp insists a Premier League circuit breaker is only useful if players get vaccinated.The Liverpool boss wants players to get their coronavirus boosters if the top flight takes a break.Klopp’s comments came after Thomas Tuchel criticised the Premier League for putting Chelsea at “huge risk” by forcing the coronavirus-hit Blues to play Sunday’s 0-0 draw at Wolves.The league will hold a meeting on Monday over the growing crisis after six games were postponed this weekend and Klopp would be in favour of a break if players had their extra jabs during that time.“I don’t know, if someone tells me...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

272K+
Followers
9K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy