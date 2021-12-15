ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hornets vs. Spurs: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks

By Michael Mulford
 4 days ago
Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte Hornets hit the road to take on the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Tipico Sportsbook.

The game tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.

The Hornets (15-14) are coming off a 120-96 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Monday. The Spurs (10-16) are coming off a victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.

Hornets at Spurs notable injuries:

Hornets: LaMelo Ball (not with team) and Ish Smith (health and safety protocols) are out. Mason Plumlee (rib contusion) is questionable.

Spurs: Zach Collins (ankle) is out.

The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

  • Point spread: Spurs -3.5
  • Money line: Spurs -160 / Hornets +130
  • Over-under: 227.5

Advice and prediction

The Hornets are slowly beginning to get the band back together after getting hit hard by COVID. Following a blowout loss to the Mavericks on Monday, look for the Hornets to bounce back against the Spurs as they cover the spread and hit the under.

Prediction: Hornets 112, Spurs 110

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

