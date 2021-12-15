ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pundit Warns Kieran Trippier Over Leaving Atletico Madrid For Newcastle, 'It Would Be An Incredible Decision'

By Rory O'Callaghan
 4 days ago
Simon Jordan is baffled by reports linking Kieran Trippier with Newcastle and says it would be an “incredible decision” if the defender opted to leave Atletico Madrid in January. Trippier, 31, is said to be a key target for Newcastle next month in what will be the...

