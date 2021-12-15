ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Sunset Market Commentary

By KBC Bank
actionforex.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week’s UK developments enlarge the Bank of England’s dilemma tomorrow. On the one hand, the country is going in overdrive to shield the economy/population against the Omicron tidal wave. On the other hand, UK eco data show that the labour market didn’t face the feared setback as furlough schemes ended...

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Bank of England hikes interest rates to tackle rising prices

London (CNN Business) — The Bank of England is hiking interest rates in an effort to fight surging prices even as the Omicron variant engulfs the United Kingdom and threatens to put the economy into reverse. The central bank's Monetary Policy Committee said Thursday that it would raise interest...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

The Dust Settles

The dust is settling on central bank week, with the Bank of Japan leaving policy rates and its 10-year JGB yield target of 0.0% unchanged. It has announced it will scale back its pandemic bond and commercial buying programs in 2022 while extending the SME relief program. USD/JPY is sharply unchanged, unsurprising given that the US/Japan yield differential is its key driver.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Norges Bank And BoE Hike, ECB Keeps Optionality

After the frenzy of central bank meetings, focus turns today back to economic releases. In Germany the IFO business climate survey for December is expected to fall back a bit as the Covid-19 weigh on sentiment. We also get the final HICP inflation number for November, where in particular the...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Weekly economic and financial commentary

United States: Hawkish Fed Steals the Show, but Supply Issues Persist Behind the Scenes. The more hawkish tone coming out of the Fed's latest policy meeting was the main event grasping markets' attention this week. But in other news, retail sales data disappointed as higher prices factor into spending and industrial activity continued to recover but remains beset by supply issues. Continued supply side challenges also extended to the housing sector, where the number of homes under construction reached its highest level since 2007.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Sunset#Core Inflation#Uk#The Bank Of England#Omicron#British#Eur Gbp#Fed#Ecb#Empire Manufacturing
actionforex.com

The US Stock Market Is Selling Off Again. The Bank Of England Unecpectedly Raised Its Key Interest Rate

The US stock indices ended Thursday’s trading in the red zone. The technology sector saw a strong sell-off, which negatively affected the entire market. The S&P 500 (US500) decreased by 0.9%, the Dow Jones (US30) decreased by 0.1%, and the Nasdaq (US100) lost 2.5%. Meanwhile, the financial sector was the best performing, as investors believe that US Treasury yields will rise in the coming months after the Fed meeting.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Surprise! BoE Does It Again

The British pound is flat on Friday, after posting gains a day earlier on the BoE rate hike. I’m not sure if BoE Governor Andrew Bailey is chuckling this morning, as he reads the financial section of his favorite newspaper with hot tea in hand. Bailey has done it again, catching the market off-guard after a BoE rate decision. In November, Bailey had signalled that ‘now was the time to act’ in order to contain surging inflation. Market participants had duly priced in a rate hike but had egg on their face when not only did the BoE refrain from a hike, but Bailey voted with the majority against raising rates. The markets were warier this time around, even though inflation continued to head higher and the labor market showed improvement. These were strong reasons in favor of a hike, but uncertainty over Omicron, which has sent infection rates in the UK skyrocketing, seemed reason enough for the BoE to wait until it had a better handle on the threat posed by Omicron.
ECONOMY
actionforex.com

Week Ahead: Omicron in Focus as Holidays Begin

The last two weeks of the year are typically reserved for holidays and slow markets as much of the world is away from their desks after wrapping up the year. Indeed, many market participants finished trading a bit early this year due to last week’s onslaught of central bank meetings. With the benchmark S&P 500 up roughly 20% this year, why risk losing profits? However, as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus looms large heading into the end of the year, it could make for some volatility during illiquid markets. In addition, there is still some data that markets will be watching, such as the Fed’s favorite measure of inflation, Core PCE.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Week Ahead – With the Central Bank Mayhem Out of the Day, the Festive Wind Down Begins

After a super exciting week, things will wind down significantly in the run up to the Christmas weekend, with the biggest risk for traders likely being suffering from post-central bank blues. Out of all the meetings, the Fed’s announcement undoubtedly had the largest bearing on the markets, whipsawing the dollar. But the bumpy times may not be over just yet for the greenback as the US agenda is the busiest in an otherwise quiet week. Meanwhile, stocks could get an end-of-year boost if China’s central bank heeds calls to cut rates.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
U.K.
Country
Greece
Country
Germany
actionforex.com

(BOE) Bank Rate increased to 0.25%

The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) sets monetary policy to meet the 2% inflation target, and in a way that helps to sustain growth and employment. At its meeting ending on 15 December 2021, the MPC voted by a majority of 8-1 to increase Bank Rate by 0.15 percentage points, to 0.25%. The Committee voted unanimously for the Bank of England to maintain the stock of sterling non-financial investment-grade corporate bond purchases, financed by the issuance of central bank reserves, at £20 billion. The Committee also voted unanimously to maintain the stock of UK government bond purchases, financed by the issuance of central bank reserves, at £875 billion, and so the total target stock of asset purchases at £895 billion.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Will the Fed’s Policy Decision Rattle the Markets?

Markets are on edge as the Federal Reserve’s final policy decision for 2021 will hit the markets today at 19:00 GMT. The 10-year US treasury yield ticked higher ahead of the event, while the US dollar remains relatively unchanged. The central bank is widely expected to announce its plan to dial back its bond-purchases program at a faster pace and signal at least two rate hikes for next year, which could boost Treasury yields and the greenback.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Two Trades To Watch: EUR/GBP, Gold

The pound is edging higher after data revealed that inflation surged higher in November. UK CPI jumped to 5.1% in November, up from 4.2% in October and well ahead of the 4.7% forecast. Inflation is well over the BoE’s 2% target. Usually sky high inflation and a strong labour market...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Will Fed Eattle The Markets?

The main event of today is the Fed decision tonight. We expect the Fed to increase the tapering pace to USD25bn per month starting from January, which would imply an end to QE bond buying from April. It seems, however, that since our updated Fed call consensus has emerged around a double of the tapering pace to USD30bn per month. We expect the Fed to signal two rate hikes next year (up from fifty-fifty chance of a rate hike in 2022 in the September projections), which, however, is below our call for three rate hikes. We expect the Fed will continue to turn gradually more hawkish in 2022.
BUSINESS
CNN

Inflation is bad enough. One country is making it even worse

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — Unnerved by surging prices, the Bank of England...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy