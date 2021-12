Having spent the entire COVID-19 pandemic engaged in hospice social work, I avoided reading plague stories. But a return from New York to California, with a long layover at O’Hare, were ample time to tear through the two most recent: “Grievers” by Adrienne Maree Brown, and Gary Shteyngart’s “Our Country Friends.” The idea was that the latter be a refreshing absurdist romp following the first rough read. Instead, both came to the same painful conclusion that intellectualizing is no hedge against the existential dilemmas of embodiedness and death. Being there for each other can help.

