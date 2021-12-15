ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashley Moody, FHP, Law Enforcement Call on Floridians to Stay Safe on the Roads During the Holidays

 4 days ago
This week, state Attorney General Ashley Moody, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) and local law enforcement leaders urged Floridians to stay safe on the roads this holiday season.

December is National Impaired Driving Prevention Month and according to the U.S. National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, 40 percent of traffic-related deaths during Christmas and New Year’s involve drunk drivers. At a news conference in Orlando on Monday, Moody and law enforcement leaders delivered a clear message to anyone thinking about driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

We know that the holiday season brings an increase in crashes caused by those under the influence of drugs and alcohol. We will not tolerate impaired driving in Florida—so drive sober or get pulled over. This holiday season, help us keep our roads safe by reporting reckless driving when you see it by calling *FHP,” Moody said.

Florida Highway Patrol Director Colonel Gene Spaulding said, “Florida Highway Patrol troopers will be out in force this holiday season, actively looking for impaired drivers. Safety is always in season, especially during the holidays. As you travel and enjoy time with loved ones, please do so responsibly by never driving impaired and always buckling up.”

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey also weighed in.

“In Brevard County, we have zero tolerance for crime, so if you must drink then have a designated driver or pay a nominal fee or another form of transportation that can get you home safely! And if you can’t do that, then get ready to wake up Christmas morning in our jail where you can’t put anyone else’s life at risk!” Ivey said.

City of Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón said, “Driving while intoxicated is never okay. We want you to enjoy the holiday season responsibly.”

Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Central Florida Executive Director Daniel Marquith said, “MADD is proud to partner with leaders across the State of Florida as we work collaboratively to end the epidemic of impaired driving. The holidays should be a time for friends, family and togetherness; not for mourning.”

During the news conference, Moody, FHP and local law enforcement leaders discussed the annual Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Florida campaign. The campaign includes:

Florida DUI Law and Resources;

Florida Impaired Driving Strategic Plan; and

Florida Impaired Driving Coalition.

During the event, Moody announced a Florida Cabinet Resolution, signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet, recognizing Mothers Against Drunk Driving’s 35th year of the Designated Driver Campaign, Tie One On For Safety.

