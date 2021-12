STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Ferry riders will have to plan accordingly, as the Staten Island Ferry will be running reduced service beginning late Friday night. The city Department of Transportation (DOT) announced that the ferry will run hourly beginning at 11 p.m. on Friday until 7 a.m. Saturday morning. Departures will be on the hour out of St. George Terminal and on the half hour out of Whitehall Terminal.

